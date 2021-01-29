Dhruv Vikram To Collaborate With Mari Selvaraj; Pa Ranjith Reveals Through Tweet

Pa Ranjith took to Twitter in order to reveal that Mari Selvaraj and Dhruv Vikram have begun work on Selvaraj's third film. The tweet also saw Pa Ranjith wishing Dhruv Vikram and Mari Selvaraj for their next venture together. In addition to that, the actor expressed gratitude for the fact that he is associated with the project in the capacity of a producer. The tweet can be found below as well as on Pa Ranjith's Twitter handle.

Also Read: Dhruv Vikram's Net Worth As The 'Chiyaan 60' Actor Rings In His 25th Birthday; Read

The Tweet:

Also Read: Dhanush Starrer 'Jagame Thanthiram' To Hit The Silver Screens On February 12, 2021?

In the past, Mari Selvaraj made his directorial debut with Pariyerum Perumal, a film that opened to majorly positive reviews and established the debutant director as someone who has an eye for critically acclaimed stories. The industry is waiting to see Selvaraj's yet-to-be-released film, Karnan, a film which stars Dhanush Raja. As per a report on Pinkvilla, Karnan is a rural drama. Quite recently, noted music composer Santosh Narayan got the opportunity to attend a screening of the film, and, judging by the composer's reaction, one can say that Karnan is yet another promising presentation by Mari Selvaraj. The tweet can be found below as well as on Narayan's Instagram handle.

Also Read: Dhruv Vikram's 'Varma' Producer Opens Up About Rumours Regarding Its OTT Release

The Tweet:

On the work front, Dhruv Vikram was last seen in Adithya Verma. The film, which came out in the year 2019, is essentially inspired by Vijay Deverakonda's Arjun Reddy, the film which got its very first remake with Shahid Kapoor-starrer Kabir Singh. Adithya Varma saw the union of Dhruv Vikram and October star Banita Sandhu. The trailer of the same can be found below.

The trailer:

As far as Pa Ranjith is concerned, the actor's last cinematic outing as an actor was 2018's Kaala. Since then, one can say that he has been involved in the industry in the sole capacity of a producer. Additional details regarding Pa Ranjith's future ventures will be shared as soon as the relevant parties divulge on any information.

Also Read: Dhanush Begins Filming For 'D43'; Shoots For The Song Sung By Himself

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.