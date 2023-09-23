Dhruva Natchathiram Teaser: Chiyaan Vikram Starrer To Finally Release After A Decade

The makers of Dhruva Natchathiram have finally shared a sneak peek of his much-awaited film starring Chiyaan Vikram. Filmmaker Gautham Vasudev Menon, on Saturday, took to his social media handle to unveil the teaser. Along with the teaser, the makers have announced the release date of the film.

3 things you need to know

Dhruva Natchathiram's first song was released in October 2020.

Dhruva Natchathiram is slated to hit the theatres on November 24.

The film also stars Ritu Varma, Aishwarya Rajesh and R. Parthiban, among others in pivotal roles.

A sneak peek of Chiyaan Vikram's action-packed film Dhruva Natchathiram

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), director Gautham Vasudev Menon shared a teaser and captioned it as "Mission Report: #DhruvaNatchathiram will be storming the theaters from November 24, 2023." Dhruva Natchathiram: Chapter One – Yuddha Kaandam began with a man with a gun aiming at something far. In the next frame, we see paper clips of the terrorist attack at the Taj Hotel in Mumbai, followed by Chiyaan Vikram entering the frame in style. The teaser introduces him as John, who seems to be a soldier.

The teaser also introduces, a team of five soldiers, which appears to be led by John. The action-packed teaser seems to revolve around the Mumbai 26/11 attack.

More about Dhruva Natchathiram

The upcoming action-spy drama was initially announced with Suriya in 2013, but months after the announcement, the director shelved the film citing creative differences with the actor. In 2016, the makers began the production after announcing Chiyaan Vikram as lead. Produced by Gautham Vasudev Menon under the banner Ondraga Entertainment, the film stars an ensemble cast of Ritu Varma, Radikaa Sarathkumar, Simran, Vamsi Krishna, Radhakrishnan Parthiban, Vinayakan, Divya Dharshini, Munna Simon and Sathish Krishnan, among others.

The makers have so far unveiled two songs - Oru Manam and His Name Is John. A sequel titled Dhruva Natchathiram: Chapter Two is currently at post–production stage.