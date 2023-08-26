Dhruva Sarja, Wife Prerna Announce Pregnancy And Due Date With Adorable Video

Kannada actor Dhruva Sarja and his wife Prerna are all set to become parents for the second time. The couple announced their pregnancy on social media on Friday. They welcomed their first child, a daughter, last year.

Dhruva Sarja made his acting debut in 2012 with Addhuri.

Dhruva and Prerna married in November 2019.

Dhruva Sarja, wife Prerna to welcome second child soon

Dhruva took to his Instagram handle and shared an adorable video announcing his wife’s pregnancy on the occasion of Varamahalakshmi puja. In a jungle-themed clip, the actor was shown cradling his daughter and standing in an air balloon with his expecting wife, who was dressed in a pink gown. Prerna is reportedly already six months pregnant. However, the couple opted to keep it a secret up to this point. Dhruva and Prerna will have their second kid in September, according to the announcement video.

In the caption, Dhruva wrote, “Adding another set of tiny toes to our joyful chaos! Jai Hanuman.” The actor mostly keeps his personal life off social media. He posted the first picture of his daughter when she was 7 months old in May, earlier this year. The name of the child has not yet been revealed by the couple.

For the unversed, Dhruva and Prerana got engaged on December 9, 2018, following which their nuptials took place in November 2019. According to reports, the two are childhood sweethearts. Their wedding took place a year after Dhruva's brother, late actor Chiranjeevi Sarja tied the knot with Meghana Raj.

What's next for Dhruva Sarja?

On the work front, Dhruva will be seen in the Kannada film, Martin, which is an actioner. Martin features Vaibhavi Shandilya as the female lead opposite Dhruva, while Nikitin Dheer, Sukrutha Wagle and Anveshi Jain also star in important roles. He has also announced the tentatively titled project DS6 with director Prem S.