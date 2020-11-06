Dhruva Sarja’s Next Movie 'Dubari' With Director Nanda Kishore Announced On Twitter

Dhurva Sarja is a Kannada actor and late actor Chiranjeevi Sarja’s brother. The actor has been seen in just three films until now but is already a big hit amongst the masses. The actor made his debut in 2012 with a movie named Addhuri. He gained a lot of popularity since the announcement of his fourth movie, Pogaru. It was set to release in August 2020 but was postponed due to unknown reasons. Pogaru is an action drama film directed by Nanda Kishore. The actor and director will be seen in yet another collaboration in Dhruva Sarja’s new movie which will be released right after Pogaru.

Pogaru star Dhruva Sarja’s new movie announced

With fans already anticipating the release of Pogaru, the announcement of yet another film of the duo has made fans super excited. Dhruv Sarja took to Twitter today and announced the name of the new movie. The actor tweeted, “5th movie name is Dubari. Jai Anjaneya.”. He also unveiled a poster. A picture of a roaring lion in black and white with highlighted eyes can be seen in the poster. The poster also had the words 'First Roar Coming Soon' and featured other details such as the actor, director and producer's names. The movie will be directed by Nanda Kishore and will be produced by Uday K Mehta. See the post here.

5th movie name is

💴 DUBARI 💵

ಜೈ ಆಂಜನೇಯ 💪🏼 pic.twitter.com/7V4htHW5KS — Dhruva Sarja (@DhruvaSarja) November 6, 2020

Other Dhruva Sarja’s movies where he played the lead are Bahaddur and Bharjari. In Pogaru, Dhruva Sarja will be seen opposite actor Rashmika Mandanna. A song from Pogaru called ‘Kharabu’ has lately become quite popular amongst the audience. The song is composed and sung by Chandan Shetty. It also created a record in the Kannada film industry by hitting 150 million views on YouTube. The action hero and the commercial director together are set to create yet another entertainer and fans are already excited.

According to Kannada Prabha, the launch of the film was declared at the Nawaranga Ganesh Temple on Friday morning. The producer revealed that the film will be shot in Bangalore, Mandya, and a few other places abroad. The movie is going to be an upscale romantic movie with a unique action cut to it, according to the report. The project is in progress and the names of other cast members are yet to be announced.

Image Credits: @dhruva_sarjaa Instagram

