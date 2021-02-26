Dhruvan Expresses Sheer Excitement As He Finally Joins Twitter; See His First Tweet

Malayalam actor Dhruvan has joined micro-blogging site Twitter. Earlier, he was active on Instagram where he shared behind-the-scene photos from his film shoot, any announcements and even glimpses from his personal life. He joined Twitter on February 25 with the username '@dhruvan_dhruv'. Here's how the Queen actor greeted his fans with his first tweet:

Was setting up my Twitter account, Excited.. High as a Kite !!

Hello @Twitter ðŸ‘‹ pic.twitter.com/rmNKtnAVsH — Dhruvan (@Dhruvan_Dhruv) February 25, 2021

He uploaded an image where he is standing on a huge discarded motor fan in a junkyard in Alang, Gujarat. Alang is a coastal region in Gujarat, well-known for ship breaking. He captioned the image as "Excited... High as a Kite!!" The header image of his account is the actor's picture with Mohanlal. The same images can also be found on his Instagram as well.

Fans immediately started speculating that the tweet image might refer to his upcoming movie Valimai with Ajith. The fans flooded his first tweet with '#Valimai' and asking him for an update about the film. He has followed Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Dulquer Salmaan, among others. He currently has 277 followers. There isn't much activity on Dhruvan's Twitter yet, but fans can expect some updates about his upcoming movies.

Dhruvan's films

Dhruvan made his acting debut in 2015 as Mohit in Rang Rangeela. He rose to fame with the 2018 film Queen. The movie stars Saniya Iyappan in a lead role, who also made her Malayalam debut with the film. Directed by Dijo Joseph Antony, the movie was inspired by the Onam celebrations in 2015 at a mechanical engineering college. The college had a class full of boys and only one girl who went viral for their dramatic entry at the celebrations.

The film has faced some criticism from the media, but overall it received positive reviews. Dhruvan played the role of Balu in the film. He has also appeared in the Malayalam comedy film Children's Park as Rishi and a cameo role as Aadhi in the 2019 sports drama film Finals. As for his upcoming movies, Dhruvan will be seen sharing space with Mohanlal in Aarattu. He will make his Tamil debut with Ajith's action thriller Valimai. He will also be seen in Prithviraj Sukumaran's next, Jana Gana Mana.

