Dhvanit Thaker's Films That Are Worth-watching; From 'Vitamin She' To 'Short Circuit'

Gujarati actor Dhvanit Thaker began his career by hosting the morning and evening show on Radio Mirchi, Ahmedabad. He shot to fame as RJ Dhavnit and became a well-known radio personality. In his career, he has also crooned songs for several hit regional Gujarati films like Kevi Rite Jaish, Better Half and more. Along with this, Dhvanit Thaker has also starred in several hit regional films. Here’s taking a quick glimpse at it Dhvanit Thaker's films list.

Dhvanit Thaker’s films:

Mission Mummy

Directed by Ashish Kakkad, family drama film Mission Mummy is adapted from a book written by Dhirunben Patel. The plot of the film aptly touches the essential issue of how in happy Gujarati families, the bond between the mother and kids fade away as they grow up. The movie implies that it happens not only due to the generation gap but also the culture which changes within and outside of a Gujarati house. Mission Mummy elaborated the issue and touches upon this factor in a light-hearted yet vibrant manner. Dhvanit Thaker plays the role of Dhvanit sir in the film.

Vitamin She

Starring Dhvanit Thaker, the comedy-drama Vitamin She movie received massive appreciation from viewers and critics alike. The film dwells around the life of Jigar, the main protagonist who is a happy-go-lucky person. Jigar’s friends convince him that he needs a girlfriend aka Vitamin She to make his life worth living.

Suddenly, his path crosses with Shruti with who he falls in love after facing several misunderstanding initially. However, things take an ugly turn when the two after dating for several months begin to fight over petty things. After gradually breaking up, Jigar feels that love isn’t eternal. The film then traces how both Jigar and Shruti discover the true meaning of love and reunite.

Short Circuit

Directed by Faisal Hashmi, Short Circuit is a 2019 Gujarati sci-fi comedy-drama flick starring Dhvanit Thaker and Kinjal Rajpriya in the lead roles. The plot of the film essays how a scientist tries to perform experiments of creating portable time loop inside his lab. However, twist begins when he is interviewed by Seema.

The scientist threatens to kill Seema if she gets in his way. Later, she is brutally murdered in front of her lover Samay, who was planning to propose her. Samay drinks thee night away and wakes up to relive the same day again. However, this time he saves Seema and uncovers the mystery behind the time loop.

(Promo Image Source: Stills from Mission She & Short Circuit)

