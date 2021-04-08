Did Kajal Aggarwal Donate Rs. 1 Lakh To A Fan In Need Of Help? Pic Of Transfer Goes Viral

Kajal Aggarwal reportedly transferred a total of Rs 1 Lakh to the account of a fan who reportedly needed monetary support for the purpose of her college education through Google Pay. A screenshot of the transfer in question has since gone viral and has been shared by various social media accounts, some of which are Kajal Aggarwal's Twitter fan clubs. While several fans have applauded this reported gesture on the part of the actor, some have actually questioned the veracity of the same. Some Internet dwellers are left even wondering whether a transaction of an amount like the one mentioned above is even possible through an app like Google Pay.

Kajal Aggarwal's fan account shares pictures of Rs. 1 Lakh transfer made by the actor through Google Pay:

Shortly after the above image went viral, comments came in flooding from all corners of the internet. As one has come to expect, while some have showered praises on the actor due to her contribution towards an individual's education, some of them have already begun making jokes about the same. While some are wondering as to how can one even transfer a sum like that through an app like Google Pay.

Netizens react to Kajal Aggarwal's act of altruism:

For the uninitiated, a fan of the actor, who goes by the name of Sumalatha, had very recently requested the actor to help her out with her college education, the expenses of which reportedly ran up to approximately 82,000. The above messages and the subsequent reactions come shortly after that. However, this report hasn't been confirmed by either the actor or the people who represent her. More information regarding the same will be shared with the readers as and when made available.

About Kajal Aggarwal's latest project

As far as Kajal Aggarwal's latest project is concerned, the actor will be seen next in the upcoming Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan-starrer Acharya. It is believed that the will find make its theatrical debut sometime during May of this year. However, there's rarely any information available regarding the same. Details about Acharya's release will be shared with the readers as and when they are made available.

