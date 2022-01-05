Did Rashmika Mandanna Celebrate New Year With Vijay Deverakonda In Goa? Netizens Speculate

Pushpa actor Rashmika Mandanna celebrated the New Year in Goa and her recent picture has sparked rumours that her co-star and friend Vijay Deverakonda had joined her in the same resort. This has also fueled the duo's dating rumours. This is not the first time, but earlier also the Pushpa actors were spotted many times either hanging out in public places or doing gym sessions together.

Are Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda dating?

In her recent picture from the Goa vacation, Rashmika Mandanna shared a glimpse of the place. The actor looked stunning in a white-mini dress with the swimming pool and trees in the background. She captioned the post, "Happy 2022 my loves!" Meanwhile, Vijay Deverakonda's younger brother Anand shared a picture from the same location which led fans to speculate that Vijay and Rashmika were together on the New Year. Anand captioned the picture, "Celebrating that response to #ligerfirstglimpse #liger."

The background of both the pictures looked similar and many fans commented with mixed reactions. A Twitter user wrote, "Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna celebrated New Year’s together? Pushpa actress’ pic fuels speculation." Another user wrote, "Rumoured couple Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda celebrated New year in goa here are the proof."

The chemistry between the duo has always been in the headlines after starring together in films like Dear Comrade and Geetha Govindam. On being asked if the actors will do another film together, Rashmika answered Pinkvilla that Vijay has been busy shooting for Liger and she has been waiting for that film. The actress said that both will do a film if their timeline matches.

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda on work front

On the work front, Vijay Deverakonda will be next seen in Liger, directed by veteran Telugu filmmaker Puri Jagannadh. It also stars Ananya Panday as the female lead, though she is not visible in the trailer. South actor Charmme Kaur is also among the producers of the film. The makers recently completed the shooting in the United States of America. They had shot along with Mike Tyson during the American schedule. Liger is gearing for release on August 25 2022. On the other hand, Rashmika has two Bollywood projects in her kitty. This includes the debut film Mission Majnu with Sidharth Malhotra and Goodbye with Amitabh Bachchan.

(Image: Instagram/@rashmika_mandanna/thedeverakonda)