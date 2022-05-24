Last Updated:

Did Samantha Ruth Prabhu And Vijay Deverakonda Get Injured On Kushi Sets? Here's The Truth

Makers of the upcoming film Kushi starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda responded to reports of actors getting injured on the sets.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda are all set to bring their refreshing chemistry to the screen in the upcoming romantic comedy flick Kushi. The duo recently wrapped filming the first schedule of the movie in Kashmir and returned home. The Shiva Nirvana directorial also features Jayaram, Sachin Khedekar, Murali Sharma, Lakshmi, Ali, Rohini, Vennela Kishore, Rahul Ramakrishna and more. 

The team recently shared a glimpse into the last day of the filming to announce the wrap of the first schedule and it generated a lot of hype for the venture. Amidst the craze, a few reports made rounds claiming that Samantha and Deverakonda were injured on the sets of the movie. 

Fact Check: Samantha Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda injured on 'Kushi' sets?

 Responding to the reports claiming that the stars were injured on the sets, the producers of the forthcoming Telugu romantic comedy Kushi took to Twitter to refute such reports. The statement read, ''Fake news alert: "There are few reports that #VijayDeverakonda and #Samantha were injured while shooting for #Kushi movie. There is no truth in this news,''

Urging the netizens to not believe such news, the statement further read, ''The entire team returned to Hyd yesterday after successfully completing 30 days of shooting in Kashmir. Don't believe such news"

More on Kushi

As mentioned earlier, the team recently finished the first schedule as director Shiva Nirvana took to his social media to share a glimpse of the same including Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda. He wrote, ''Amazing first schedule in kashmir Thankyou @TheDeverakonda @Samanthaprabhu2 @vennelakishore #saranyapradeep and Whole #khushiteam congratulations #khushiondec23.''

The venture will mark the return of Samantha and Deverakonda on the screen as a pair. The film was announced a month earlier as the makers dropped an intriguing poster hinting at the contrasting characters of the two leads. They shared the colourful poster with the caption, ''This Christmas- NewYears An Explosion of Joy, laughter, happiness & Love. A Grand Family experience! #KUSHI Telugu Tamil Kannada Malayalam Dec 23 Worldwide Release!."

Meanwhile, Deverakonda is currently gearing up for the release of his action film Liger while Samantha is will be seen in the upcoming thriller flick Yashoda. 

