Did You Know Actor Nayanthara Wanted To Become A CA Before She Was Approached For Films?

Nayanthara has been one of the most loved actors in the south film industry. The actor has cemented her position in the film world with a number of blockbusters to her name. However, it wasn't her primary goal to get into the field of acting or films in general. According to a report by Hindustan Times, the actor had other plans entirely and was quite far from acting when she was initially planning her career. It is reported that the actor originally wanted to become a chartered accountant and was preparing for that.

Nayanthara wanted to become a CA before she was approached for films

However, destiny had other plans for Nayanthara as she would later go on to be a successful actor. According to the above-mentioned news portal, Nayanthara graduated in English literature and set her eyes on becoming a chartered accountant. During all of this, she took up modelling as a part-time deal. She latter started developing an interest in acting and films in general. Amid all of this, Sathyan Anthikkad approached her for the film Manassinakkare. This would prove to be a turning point in her career as she readily worked on the film and began her journey as an actor. She then quit her dream of being a CA and focused on acting as her main goal. Eventually, with a few ups and downs, Nayanthara went on to establish her name in the south film industry as a successful actor. She starred in films opposite various megastars and soon became a fan favourite.

Over the years, the actor has worked in a number of films with several blockbusters among them. She is known for her acting performances which have been praised by fans and critics alike. During the peak of her career, Nayanthara also went on to become one of the highest-paid actors in the south film industry. According to the same news portal mentioned above, Nayanthara was offered close to 10 crores per project. It was also reported that she turned down an offer to work in Chennai Express by Rohit Shetty. The actor is currently working on several projects currently with Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal being one of the most anticipated films. The actor will be seen with Vijay Sethupathi and Samantha Akkineni in the film, which has been directed by Vignesh Shivan.

