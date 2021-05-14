Did You Know Actor Sachin Khedekar Has Starred In These Malayalam Films?

Actor Sachin Khedekar has a slew of hit Bollywood movies under his belt including Aap Ka Surroor, Astitva, Dil Hai Tumhara, Badshah, and many more. His most notable role came as the titular character of Shubhash Chandra Bose in Shyam Benegal's epic biographical war film Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose: The Forgotten Hero. Apart from Bollywood movies, the 55-year-old actor has also worked in several regional films in various other languages too. Did you know Sachin Khedeker acted in the following Malayam movies?

A look at Sachin Khedekar's Malayalam movies

Police

Sachin Khedekar made his Malayalam cinema debut with the action thriller film Police which released on June 24, 2005. Directed by V.K. Prakash the film starred Prithviraj Sukumaran, Indrajith Sukumaran, Bhavana, and Chaya Singh in the lead whereas Ashokan, KPAC Lalitha, Abu Salin appeared in supporting roles along with Khedekar. Set in Kerala, the film followed two rival cops who are worlds apart from each other, working for the narcotics department. Their feud leads to the great loss of the supervillain Reji Allan, played by Khedekar and his brother Saji. An interesting piece of trivia from the film is that Khedekar's character's voice was dubbed by filmmaker Rajiv Menon.

Lucifer

Sachin Khednekar appeared in a crucial role in 2019's blockbuster action film Lucifer. The film marked the directional debut of Prithviraj Sukumaran and featured Mohanlal in the lead role alongside supporting cast Vivek Oberoi, Manju Warrier, Tovino Thomas, Indrajit Sukumaran, and many others with Khednekar. The film followed a political Godfather PKR, played by Khedekar, who suddenly dies and many Thieves begin to dress up as politicians to gain his power. In midst of the chaos, the throne is ascended to a mysterious man named Stephen. The film is at present the highest-grossing Malayalam film ever grossing Rs. 175 crore globally.

Angu Vaikunthrapurathu

Sachin Khednekar appeared in the action drama Angu Vaikunthrapurathu which is a Malayalam dubbed version of the 2020 Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. Directed by Trivikram Srinivas the film starred Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde in the lead roles whereas Taabu, Jayaram Sushanth, Navdeep, Nivetha Oethuraj, Samuthirakani, Murali Sharma along with Sachin Khedekar in pivotal roles. The film follows Bantu who constantly is subjected to his father's disapproval and anger while growing up. However, when he learns about his real parents, he decides to reach out to them and carve a place in their lives. Khednekar essayed the role of Ananth Radhakrishna who is Bantu's grandfather and Raj's foster grandfather.

IMAGE: STILL FROM ANGU VAIKUTHRAPURATHU'S TEASER

