Did You Know Actor Suhasini Mulay Found Her Love And Got Married At The Age Of 60?

Suhasini Mulay is a popular name in the world of television and films. She started her career way back in 1969 and has 53 films to her credit. She got appreciated for her finesse as an actor and the characters that she has portrayed. Suhasini Mulay made headlines when she got married to Atul Gurtu at the age of 60 in the year 2011. The Lagaan actor had never been married before and proved that age is no bar for love. Read on to know more about Suhasini Mulay's husband and her marriage at the age of 60.

Suhasini Mulay's marriage at the age of 60

The popular Bollywood and Marathi actor Suhasini Mulay met the love of her life at the age of 60 and went ahead to tie the knot with him. Suhasini Mulay's husband Atul Gurtu is a particle physicist whom she met online, on Facebook. Atul, who is a widower, wrote about the time when his first wife was suffering from cancer and passed away later and upon reading that article, Suhasini Mulay felt connected to the physicist, who was then aged 65. Despite their age factor and poles apart professions, the couple started a life together in 2011 after tying the knot.

Suhasini Mulay's age was never a factor of concern for her. According to a report by Bollywood Shaadis, Mulay was in a live-in relationship in the 1990s which did not work out in her favour. Post that relationship, she remained single for almost two decades and appeared in some super hit films like Lagaan, Jodhaa Akbar and Dil Chahta Hai. It wasn't until 2010 that she met Atul Gurtu and finally take the leap of faith and got married to him on January 16, 2011.

The actor debuted in the year 1969 with the movie, Bhuvan Shome. Suhasini Mulay's famous films include Gulzar's Hu Tu Tu for which she won the National Award for the Best Supporting Actress. Suhasini is best known for her roles as Akshaye Khanna's mother in Dil Chahta Hai and her role of a mother in the film Lagaan. She has also acted in other films like Jodhaa Akbar, Page 3, Dhamaal, My Friend Ganesha 2, Humraaz and a few television shows.

