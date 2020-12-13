Did You Know Asha Negi Used To Work At A Call Centre That Paid Her Rs 4000?

Asha Negi had once worked for ₹4000 during her initial career days. Despite being from an affluent family, the actor was determined to make it on her own. Thus, she worked hard as she tried to make ends meet for herself during her initial struggle days. According to a report by National Views, the actor had moved in from Dehradun to Bangalore at the time and thus needed money to manage things.

'Ludo' actor Asha Negi once did a job for just Rs 4000

Asha Negi was just starting out during that time and came across a call centre job offer. She took the job and was paid ₹4000 at the time in Bangalore. The job was temporary as Asha had bigger plans. Later on, after working at the call centre for quite some time, the actor shifted once again from Bangalore to Mumbai to pursue acting as her career.

Despite that, the actor managed to work quite a bit before she got her first break in the television space. Contrary to popular belief, Pavitra Rishta was not her first serial. Asha Negi debuted with a Star Plus show titled Sapnon Se Bhare Naina. The show first aired in 2010 and went on till 2012. It was in this show that she was seen playing the role of Madhura who served as the protagonist for the series.

After gaining popularity and the show coming to a close, she soon was picked up for another show titled Bade Ache Lagte Hain. In this show, she featured opposite Ram Kapoor and played his biological sister Apeksha Kapoor. Later on, Asha Negi soon went on to play the leading role in Pavitra Rishta with Ritvik Dhanjani playing the opposite lead.

The show gave her tremendous fame and thus she rose to popularity. Fans loved the chemistry between Asha Negi and Ritvik and thus the show began to gain praises from viewers. The duo also went on to receive several awards for the show due to the immense praise they garnered from the viewers of their serial. Both Asha Negi and Ritvik also went onto to win the sixth season of Nach Baliye as well after appearing on the show as contestants.

