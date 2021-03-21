Did You Know 'Bigg Boss Kannada' Host Kiccha Sudeep Received Rs 1500 As His First Salary?

Actor Kiccha Sudeep dipped his toes in the world in the world of acting with his appearance in the 1997 movie, Thayavva. The singer-director-producer, who now has several projects under his belt, had spoken about his early days in the industry. As per News Track Live, Kiccha Sudeep, in an interview had mentioned that he received Rs 1500 as his first salary. More so, he added that he married his girlfriend Priya Radhakrishna and then she used to work outside to support the household expenses during his initial days of struggle. Kiccha had remarked that his past experiences do affect him and that he will always remember them.

Kiccha Sudeep's initial days of struggle

According to a report in Filmibeat, though Sudeep is the son of a known hotelier, he never asked his family to help him through his rough phase. The actor had opened up about his days before stardom and had mentioned that it was the period of struggle which gave him his experience to be an actor. As per the report, he added that the emotions need to come from the raw material of life. Kiccha Sudeep also had taken up other odd jobs to earn a living. As of today, the actor has worked in a slew of movies like Sparsha, Nandhi, Swathi Muthu, No 73, Shanthi Nivasa, Only Vishnuvardhana, Ranna, Dabangg 3, among others.

Meanwhile, on February 28, Kiccha Sudeep returned as a host on the show Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8. He launched the new season and welcomed contestants Dhanushree, Shubha Poonja, Shankar Ashwath, Vishwanath Haveri, Vaishnavi Gowda, KP Aravind, Nidhi Subbaiah, Shamanth, Geetha Bharathi Bhat, Manju Pavagada, Divya Suresh, Chandrakala Mohan, Raghu Gowda, Prashanth Sambargi, Divya Uruduga, Rajeev and Nirmala Chanappa. Kiccha shared many glimpses of the event on Instagram and expressed excitement about its shoot.

Interestingly, Kichcha Sudeep's upcoming multilingual film, Vikrant Rona, hit the headlines after the actor revealed that the title logo of the movie was launched on the world's tallest building, Burj Khalifa. "Glad to be the first team in the world to unveil its title logo on Burj Khalifa. Vikrant Rona on Burj Khalifa," he wrote on Instagram. Fans in huge numbers congratulated him for the same.