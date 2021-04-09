Last Updated:

Did You Know BTS On Spotify Earned THIS Much As Royalties From Its Songs

BTS, the Korean boy band, has become one of the most prolific musical bands. BTS on Spotify received a massive amount of royalties. Read on.

BTS, also known as the Bangton Boys, has released some popular songs that always receive love and appreciation from the fans and earn a staggering amount of money through it. But it is a lesser-known fact that BTS also has another source of income, it earns through its songs from the popular streaming platforms. Read on to know BTS’ net worth and more about its income source through Spotify and other streaming platforms. 

BTS on Spotify 

According to reports by Bollywood Life, the popular Korean band, consisting of V, Jin, Jimin, Jungkook, J-Hope, RM, and Suga, has over 31.4 million monthly listeners and 12 billion total plays on Spotify. As per recent reports, its latest single received over 234 million streams online. As for royalties, BTS on Spotify received over $23 million between 2019-2020 and has become the highest-paid K-Pop band on the streaming platform. The latest BTS’ Dynamite, released in 2020, received over 7,778,950 streams on Spotify and even set the record on becoming the highest Spotify Debut. 

BTS’ net worth 

According to reports by Forbes, BTS’ net worth is $50 million while the net worth of each BTS member as per the reports by Seoul Space is as follows - J-Hop: $24-26 million, Suga: $23-25 million, RM: $20-$22 million, Jimin: $18-$20 million, Jungkook: $18-$20 million, V: $18-$19 million, Jin: $18 million. 

BTS’ songs list 

  • 2 Cool 4 Skool
  • O!RUL8,2?
  • Skool Luv Affair
  • Skool Luv Affair: Special Addition
  • No More Dream (Japanese album)
  • BOY IN LUV (Japanese album)
  • Dark & Wild
  • Danger (Japanese album)
  • Wake Up (Japanese album)
  • The Most Beautiful Moment In Life Pt.1
  • FOR YOU (Japanese album)
  • The Most Beautiful Moment In Life Pt.2
  • I NEED U (Japanese album)
  • RUN (Japanese album)
  • The Most Beautiful Moment In Life: Young Forever
  • Youth (Japanese album)
  • WINGS
  • You Never Walk Alone
  • Blood Sweat & Tears (Japanese Album)
  • Love Yourself: Her
  • MIC DROP / DNA / CRYSTAL SNOW (Japanese album)
  • Face Yourself (Japanese album)
  • Love Yourself: Tear
  • Love Yourself: Answer
  • FAKE LOVE/Airplane Pt.2 (Japanese Album)
  • Map of the Soul: Persona
  • BTS World Original Soundtrack
  • Lights/Boy With Luv (Japanese album)
  • Map of the Soul: 7
  • Map of the Soul 7: The Journey (Japanese album)
  • “Dynamite”
  • BE
  • “Film Out”

