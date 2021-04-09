Did You Know BTS On Spotify Earned THIS Much As Royalties From Its Songs

Quick links:
BTS Twitter
BTS, also known as the Bangton Boys, has released some popular songs that always receive love and appreciation from the fans and earn a staggering amount of money through it. But it is a lesser-known fact that BTS also has another source of income, it earns through its songs from the popular streaming platforms. Read on to know BTS’ net worth and more about its income source through Spotify and other streaming platforms.
You hear that #ARMY? #BTS bring the fire on their new single #Dynamite ðŸ§¨ Disco with us all weekend long https://t.co/z1g3fMrjN3#BTS_Dynamite pic.twitter.com/Xg3lqy4p4o— Spotify (@Spotify) August 21, 2020
According to reports by Bollywood Life, the popular Korean band, consisting of V, Jin, Jimin, Jungkook, J-Hope, RM, and Suga, has over 31.4 million monthly listeners and 12 billion total plays on Spotify. As per recent reports, its latest single received over 234 million streams online. As for royalties, BTS on Spotify received over $23 million between 2019-2020 and has become the highest-paid K-Pop band on the streaming platform. The latest BTS’ Dynamite, released in 2020, received over 7,778,950 streams on Spotify and even set the record on becoming the highest Spotify Debut.
According to reports by Forbes, BTS’ net worth is $50 million while the net worth of each BTS member as per the reports by Seoul Space is as follows - J-Hop: $24-26 million, Suga: $23-25 million, RM: $20-$22 million, Jimin: $18-$20 million, Jungkook: $18-$20 million, V: $18-$19 million, Jin: $18 million.
[DISCLAIMER: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.]
Image Source- BTS Twitter
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.