Did You Know BTS On Spotify Earned THIS Much As Royalties From Its Songs

BTS, also known as the Bangton Boys, has released some popular songs that always receive love and appreciation from the fans and earn a staggering amount of money through it. But it is a lesser-known fact that BTS also has another source of income, it earns through its songs from the popular streaming platforms. Read on to know BTS’ net worth and more about its income source through Spotify and other streaming platforms.

BTS on Spotify

According to reports by Bollywood Life, the popular Korean band, consisting of V, Jin, Jimin, Jungkook, J-Hope, RM, and Suga, has over 31.4 million monthly listeners and 12 billion total plays on Spotify. As per recent reports, its latest single received over 234 million streams online. As for royalties, BTS on Spotify received over $23 million between 2019-2020 and has become the highest-paid K-Pop band on the streaming platform. The latest BTS’ Dynamite, released in 2020, received over 7,778,950 streams on Spotify and even set the record on becoming the highest Spotify Debut.

BTS’ net worth

According to reports by Forbes, BTS’ net worth is $50 million while the net worth of each BTS member as per the reports by Seoul Space is as follows - J-Hop: $24-26 million, Suga: $23-25 million, RM: $20-$22 million, Jimin: $18-$20 million, Jungkook: $18-$20 million, V: $18-$19 million, Jin: $18 million.

