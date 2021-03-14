Did You Know Chiyaan Vikram Lent His Voice For Ajith Kumar In His Debut Films?

Vikram, who is known for his films such as Kadaram Kondan, Anniyan, Cobra, Dhruva Natchathiram, Iru Mugan and many more, is a well-known Tamil actor. He began his career as a theatre artist and later become a dubbing artist. From winning the National Award to winning people's hearts, Vikram has often been appreciated by people of all generations. However, talking about the actor, did you know that Vikram dubbed for Ajith Kumar in his debut film Amaravathi and Paasamalargal?

Before making a mark in Tamil cinema Chiyaan Vikram used to lend his voice in many of Ajith’s initial films. Ajith reportedly wasn’t very good at Tamil and therefore the bidding actor Chiyaan Vikram dubbed for Ajith’s films. His initial films, Amaravathi and Paasamalargal, had Vikram’s dubbing for him, as the actor wasn’t very fluent with the language. They later also teamed up to work in a film Ullaasam which garnered mixed reviews from the audience.

About Amaravathi

Released in 1993, the film Amaravathi was written and helmed by Selva. The movie starred Ajith Kumar, Sanghavi, Nassar and many more in lead roles. The film revolves around Amravathi, a naive girl who runs away from home. She finds shelter in a kind-hearted man's house where she's well taken care of. Her life is turning when Arjun falls in love with her. The movie went on to garner heaps of praise from fans ad audiences for its acting skills and storyline.

About Paasamalargal

The film Paasamalargal released in 1994 and was helmed by Suresh Chandra Menon. The film stars Arvind Swamy, Ajith Kumar and Revathi in lead roles. The film revolves around a businessman who adopts six orphan girls in order to earn goodwill. He warms up to them after the initial friction. In the meantime, a young girl falls in love with him. It's all going well until tragedy strikes. The movie was lauded by fans for its gripping storyline.

