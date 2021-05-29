Did You Know 'Drishyam' Producer Anthony Perumbavoor Was Once Mohanlal's Personal Driver?

Film producer Anthony Perumbavoor along with Mohanlal has delivered a number of hits over the years. However, in an interview with Onmanorama, Anthony Perumbavoor mentioned that he would always like to be remembered as Mohanlal's driver. The star producer came from humble beginnings and eventually saw success as the years went by. The same news portal reports that Anthony took his first step in the film world as a driver for Mohanlal.

Anthony Perumbavoor used to be Mohanlal's personal driver?

Anthony Perumbavoor in the interview himself mentioned that he has a very special bond with Mohanlal and he still likes and respects the position as his driver. Recalling his younger days, the producer started by saying that when he was 18 years old he purchased a jeep for himself. It was that jeep that would later go on to become his means for livelihood. During one such occasion, a producer named Sajan called Anthony and asked him if he could drive his car during the filming days. The year was 1988 and the producer agreed to do the job. At one point in time, he was asked to pick up Mohanlal from his residence to the film set. Anthony Perumbavoor recalled the moment he first saw the actor and said that he was amazed . However, the two did not speak anything during the journey.

Despite being a huge fan of Mohanlal, Anthony did not even turn back to take a second glimpse at his favourite star. Later on, Anthony specifically asked the producer to give him the opportunity to bring Mohanlal to and fro from the set. The next day Mohanlal and Anthony would speak for the first time when the actor asked Anthony if he had eaten food. Mohanlal suggested that he will dine with him if he has skipped a meal. However, Anthony said that he would have food from the sets and left. The producer said that those were the first words they spoke to each other. At that moment, the producer said that he was amazed by the fact that Mohanlal knew his name. Later on, the duo would go on to form an amazing bond of friendship when Mohanlal assigned Anthony Perumbavoor as his personal driver. The duo has now partnered in several hit films including the cult classic Drishyam movies.

Source: Anthony Perumbavoor Instagram

