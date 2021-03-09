Did You Know Dulquer Salmaan Once Said He Was Afraid Of Acting?

Dulquer Salmaan is a prominent Malayalam movie artist who has won the hearts of his fans with his acting and singing skills. The actor has also worked in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi movies in his career so far. Despite being a phenomenal artist in the movie industry, Dulquer Salmaan once mentioned how he was afraid of acting and how he doesn't call himself a star.

Dulquer Salmaan on being afraid of acting

According to reports by The News Minute, Dulquer Salmaan had opened up about how he was afraid of acting because of the comparisons to his father and added how he wanted to overcome it. He had stated how he wanted to direct films too but he wanted to be a part of great films as much as possible. He had also mentioned how he hadn’t holidayed in around one and a half years as he was always busy shooting and had revealed how it was due to the fact that he was doing so many good films that he did not want to miss out.

When he was asked about why he chose a particular role in the movie Parava that lasted for a few minutes despite being a huge star, he had answered that he never thought that he was a star himself and stated how the media had given these tags to them. He had stated that he did not think much and only signed the film as it was based on children.

As the actor is the father of a baby girl, he was asked how he was enjoying fatherhood amidst his hectic schedule. He had answered how it was hectic for him but he always tried to balance it out whenever he was in the city. As Dulquer Salmaan has acted in quite a few movies in a variety of industries, he was asked about whether he was actively looking for films from the other movie industries to which he had stated how he had always gone with the flow and had been going with what he wanted to do.

Dulquer Salmaan’s movies

Some of the most popular Dulquer Salmaan’s movies include Second Show, Neelakasham Pachakadal Chuvanna Bhoomi, Vaayai Moodi Pesavum, Oru Yamandan Premakadha, Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal, Karwaan, Charlie, 100 Days Of Love, ABCD: American-Born Confused Desi, Salalah Mobiles, Jomonte Suvisheshangal and several others.