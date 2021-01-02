Did You Know Gippy Grewal And His Wife Juggled Three Jobs At A Time In Canada?

Gippy Grewal has amassed a huge fan base because of his music and performances in films. The actor rings in his 38th birthday on January 2. Before his musical career soared and earned him success, he and his wife Ravneet Kaur had to lead a struggling life. Gippy Grewal and his wife Ravneet Kaur were then based in Canda and had to juggle three jobs at a time. Read ahead to know more.

Gippy Grewal and his wife's struggle

Singer Gippy Grewal and his wife had to juggle three jobs in Canada. According to a report by GhaintPunjab.com, the couple used to get up at 4 AM to deliver newspapers. After this job was done, Gippy Grewal's wife Ravneet would head to her managerial job at Subway while Gippy would head to a stone cutting factory for his second job. After they both completed their shifts at their respective jobs, they would head together at a mall where they would do all the cleaning work.

Gippy Grewal was a hotel management student who worked as a room service guy in hotels. His debut song Chakk Ley did not do well commercially. He had also collected a lot of money for the making of this song. They would finish that job by 12.30 AM and then would head home. The couple had to wake up early to deliver newspapers as well the next day. This was the couple's routine before Gippy Grewal's Phulakri song went on to be a huge chartbuster song.

Gippy Grewal's films have been widely loved by his fans and the audiences. Some of the most popular of Gippy Grewal's films are Jihne Mera Dil Luteya, Mel Karade Rabba, Carry On Jatta, Lucky Di Unlucky Story, Bhaji in Problem and Jatt James Bond. Grewal also won the PTC Best Actor Award in the year 2015 Jatt James Bond.

Grewal's songs also have gone to be instant party anthems. He has collaborated with several other sings as well. Some of the most popular songs by Gippy Grewal are Angrezi Beat which was made in collaboration with Honey Singh. It has 76 million views on YouTube. Other popular songs by him are Jhanjhan which has 20 million views on YouTube, Car Nachdi which has 79 million views on YouTube and Zaalam has 7.5 million views on YouTube.

Image courtesy- @gippygrewal Instagram

