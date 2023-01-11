Did You Know? Golden Globes Award Winner 'Naatu Naatu' Song Was Shot In Ukraine; Read More

The famous south Indian song 'Naatu Naatu' from the movie 'RRR', which recently became the first Asian song to win Golden Globes Award, was actually shot at Rashtrapati Bhavan in Ukraine, revealed filmmaker SS Rajamouli, while giving an interview to filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

'We thought we won't get permission'

He went on to add, the makers had earlier felt that permission would not be granted for shooting the song, but Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky finally granted permission for shooting it.

"We shot the Naatu Naatu song in Ukraine. It is a real location. Actually, it is the Ukrainian President’s palace. There is a Parliament right beside the palace. Luckily, they gave us permission to shoot because the Ukrainian President was a television actor. The funny thing is that he acted as the President in a TV series before becoming the President," the RRR film director said.

It is a very proud moment for Indians as for the first time an Indian song has won a Golden Globes Award. The team of RRR, including Jr NTR, Ram Charan and filmmaker SS Rajamouli, which was present at the event, jumped happily right after the announcement of the winner of Best Original Song.

The video of the moment when the award was declared and team RRR's reaction was shared by the official Twitter handles of the Golden Globes and RRR movie and is getting widely circulated.

At the event, SS Rajamouli, Ram Charan, Jr NTR and MM Keeravani arrived with their better halves and the pictures of the stars from the event were posted on RRR's official Twitter account.

Notably, the movie 'RRR' was released in 2022 and garnered over Rs 1,200 crore globally. The period drama was helmed by SS Rajamouli, with a stellar cast such as Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles.

Naatu Naatu shortlisted for Oscars 2023

'RRR' also premiered at various film festivals and its superhit song 'Naatu Naatu' has also been shortlisted for Oscars 2023. Also, the film has also been nominated for the 'Film Not In English Language' category at BAFTA Film Awards 2023.