Did You Know Jr NTR Is The Second Indian Actor To Have A Film Dubbed In Japanese?

Jr NTR debuted in the film industry with his appearance in the 2001 movie, Ninnu Choodalani, and ever since then, there has been no looking back for him. In his career spanning 20 years, he's amazed the audience and his fans with his prolific work. Interestingly, many might not even be aware that this Telugu superstar is also the second Indian actor, who has got a movie dubbed in the Japanese language.

Jr NTR becomes the second Indian actor after Rajinikanth, to have a film dubbed in Japanese. More so, his 2013 film Baadshah, helmed by Srinu Vaitla, alongside Kajal Aggarwal, Navdeep, Brahmanandam, became the first Telugu movie to be released in Japan. It was screened at the Osaka Film Festival in Japan. Star producer Bandla Ganesh produced the movie under the Parameshwara Arts banner, which went on to become a massive hit.

Jr NTR is the second Indian star, after Rajinikanth, who has got a movie dubbed in Japanese language. In fact, ‘Baadshah’ is the first Telugu movie released in Japan.#InsurgentBheemNTR pic.twitter.com/L6nhCUTCYl — NTR Fans (@NTR2NTR_FC) December 15, 2019

Meanwhile, before Jr NTR, it was Rajinikanth’s 1995 hit film, Muthu, which was re-released in Japan. According to The Hindu, his film was restored in 4K and was re-released in Tokyo, Japan, in November 2018. The film was to run in over 25 screens with an average seating capacity of 250 each, sources had said. Meanwhile, the makers had also launched a new trailer of the film which was released in Japan and in no time it went viral and garnered a lot of attention. Muthu was directed by K.S. Ravikumar, produced by Rajam Balachander, Pushpa Kandaswamy; and the music was given by A.R. Rahman.

Jr NTR's upcoming movies and projects

Meanwhile, the internet was blazing on Thursday as the actor turned a year older and fans shared several stills of Jr NTR's movies, his work and his performance, and penned sweet notes for him on social media. There was also another surprise planned for his fans. The makers of his upcoming movie, RRR, released his first look as Komaram Bheem in the film. Sharing his first look poster, the team wrote, “He's a rebel full of heart! It's been a pleasure to play this intense role and I am happy to introduce to you all, one of my biggest challenges so far. Komaram Bheem from RRR movie.” Meanwhile, on his 38th birthday, KGF: Chapter 2 director Prashanth Neel announced that the actor's 31st film will be directed by him, leaving fans excited.

