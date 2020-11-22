Did You Know Kamal Haasan’s 1995 Blockbuster 'Kuruthipunal' Featured Zero Songs?

Kamal Haasan’s Kuruthipunal completed 25 years of release this October. The action-laced spy thriller went on to gain the “trendsetter” status for more than one reason. It has rightfully earned that title as many Tamil action-adventure movies consist of scenes that pay homage to (directly or otherwise) to the original spy thriller. Kuruthipunal got its big-screen debut on October 23, 1995.

Kuruthipunal movie trivia

But, there’s one more interesting fact about what could be the first Tamil film that has been an unusual one in a lot of ways. The unusual piece on trivia that is the centre of focus here is the fact that Kuruthipunal, which roughly translates to the phrase “River Of Blood”, was one of those first and rare films that did not feature a single song. Like current times, it was a rare phenomenon in 1995.

A film that had no songs was considered to be a risky investment back in the day as a lot of film producers thought that musical numbers were one of the prime reasons why the audience saw films, according to a Huffington Post article. Movies were supposed to be a means of escape in a fantasy world. Considering that no one was ready to take a risk with a film with zero songs, Kamal Haasan, who essayed the lead character in the spy thriller, took it upon himself. He went on to become the producer of the project as well.

Kuruthipunal's fate at the box office:

There were a few upsides to the non-existence of musical numbers in the feature; it made the screenplay, which was also written by Haasan, almost near air-tight and did not sway away from the main plot into a song without a rhyme or reason. These two positives served the film well.

25 weeks later, the film proved that a feature presentation could be successful without the presence of any musical features as the film earned the status of a blockbuster after completing 175 days at the Indian Box Office. To this date, Kuruthipunal is considered to be one of the best Kamal Haasan's films.

