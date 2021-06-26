Did You Know Kranti Redkar Appeared In THIS Prakash Jha Helmed Hindi Film?

Kranti Redkar is one of the popular actors in Marathi films and television. Kranti has been acclaimed for her acting and dancing skills in various award functions and other stage shows. The list of popular Kranti Redkar movies includes Jatra: Hyalagaad Re Tyalagaad, Shahanpan Dega Deva, Kho-Kho, No Entry Pudhe Dhoka Aahey, The Letters (film), Murder Mestri among others. Kranti made her acting debut with the Marathi flick, Soon Asavi Ashi in the year 2000. She was featured along with Ankush Choudhary. However, she gained recognition with Prakash Jha's 2003 crime drama, Gangaajal. Read further to know more about the actor and the film.

Kranti Redkar in Gangaajal

Even though the actor had appeared in one Marathi film, she gained recognition with her performance in Prakash Jha's critically acclaimed film, Gangaajal. Her role in the film was essential and noticed by the critics as well as the audience. She portrayed the role of a kidnapped girl in the film which also featured Ajay Devgn, Gracy Singh, Mukesh Tiwari, Akhilendra Mishra, Yashpal Sharma, and Mohan Joshi.

Penned, helmed, co-produced, and even edited by Prakash, the film was an ensemble of 87 actors in total. The plot of the film focused on the life journey of the Superintendent of Police, Amit Kumar (played by Ajay Devgn). He takes charge of Tejpur in Bihar which is popular for its high crime rate and planned crimes by the goons- Sadhu (Mohan Joshi) and Sunder Yadav (played by Yashpal Sharma). The film's soundtrack was scored by Sandesh Shandilya and lyrics are penned by Akhilesh Sharma. Writer and filmmaker, Prakash Jha, who pursues socially relevant subjects, dedicated two decades to perfect the story and did not desire to start the production as the subjects were new for him.

Furthermore, initially, Kranti did not have much interest in acting but she kept receiving offers for commercial plays. That is when the actor started taking it seriously. Krant has Marathi acting career was boosted with her Marathi song, Kombdi Palali, which turned out to be a super hit. The track comes from 2006's Jatra film whose musical score was taken care of by renowned singers and musical directors, Ajay-Atul.

