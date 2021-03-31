Did You Know Madhu's 'Chemmeen' Was Edited By THIS Bollywood Genius?

Chemmeen, directed by Ramu Kariat, is one of Malayalam cinema's few "famous classics." The movie was a major commercial success on top of winning a National Award for artistic excellence, becoming the first South Indian film to receive the President's Gold Medal for Best Film. As per The Hindu, filming this narrative, based on Thakazhi Sivasankara Pillai's renowned novel and made in a decade when literary interpretations were the standard, presented a number of challenges. Kariat achieved a strategic synergy between technical competence and creative excellence in the film. As a result, a number of personalities including Hrishikesh Mukherjee as editor, Marcus Bartley as cinematographer with U. Rajagopal, and Salil Chaudhury as music director with K.D. George, came together to help him realise his dream project.

Who is Chemmeen's editor?

Hrishikesh Mukherjee was popularly known and recognised as a Bollywood director but he worked in the capacity of an editor in this film. While many recognise Mukherjee as a celebrated director, he was also a greatly sought-after editor having learned the art at the hands of the great Subodh Mitter, a well-known editor in his time. He was only one of the great minds amongst a plethora of many who worked behind making the film the success it enjoys even today.

The success of the film can also be attributed to the Chemmeen cast who gave notable performances in the film. The cast included actors like Kottarakkara, Sathyan, Madhu, Sheela, S.P. PIllai, Adoor Bhavani and Pankajam to name a few. A piece of Chemmeen trivia is that the producer of the film, Babu Sait, was only in his twenties when he agreed to take up the film, making him one of the youngest producers in Malayalam history.

It's the tale of a woman trapped between her lover and her husband, who are complete opposites. Although one is prone to romantic raptures, the other is an earthy simpleton in terms of love; while one lives off the sea and does work on the shore, the sea is the other's whole life and livelihood. Karuthamma is also split between her innate and physical attachment to Pareekkutty and the expectations of her family and community on the one hand. Despite her best attempts to avoid and resist Pareekutty, he is unable to disregard her and continues to haunt her life until death brings them together.

