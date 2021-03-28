Did You Know Malhar Thakar Once Performed The Role Of Khalil Dhantejvi In His Presence

Malhar Thakar is an Indian actor who predominantly works in Gujarati films. Thakar gained huge popularity ever since his debut in the critically acclaimed and commercially successful film Chhello Diwas in 2015 and has appeared in 15 movies ever since. Before entering the film industry, Thakar spent 9 years acting in theatre. He revealed in an interview that he once performed the role of poet Khalil Dhantejvi in a play and interestingly, Dhantejvi was present in the audience. Read on to know more about Malhar Thakar's trivia.

Malhar Thakar once performed the role of Khalil Dhantejvi, with Dhantejvi in the audience

In an old interview with Creative Yatra, host Himanshu Nainani asked Malhar Thakar about his latest work in theatre during that time. Thakar said 6 months ago, he acted in 7-8 plays and in one of them he had performed in a 60 minutes play based on the biography of renowned Gujarati poet, Khalil Dhantejvi. Malhar revealed he essayed the lead character of Dhantejvi in the play and poet Dhantejvi was actually present in the audience. Malhar said after the play, Dhantejvi adored him whenever he met him since it was the first-ever biographical play based on Dhantejvi and Malhar brought justice to the role. The actor also narrated lines from Dhantejvi's poem in the interview and said the play was a "wonderful" moment for him.

A look at Malhar Thakar movies and other works

After the success of his debut film Chhello Diwas, Malhar Thakar appeared as the lead in Thai Jashe! that starred Manoj Joshi and Monal Gajjar. The film released in 150 theatres and 350 screens across Gujarat and Maharashtra in 2016. His movie Love Ni Bhavai with Aarohi Patel and Pratik Gandhi was yet another hit that was critically praised and commercially successful and ran for more than 100 days in theatre in the year 2017. His other popular films from Gujarati cinema include Sharto Lagu, Cash on Delivery, Shu Thayu, Midnights with Menka, Saheb, Golkeri, and many more. Thakar started his own production house called 'Ticket Window Entertainment' in the year 2018. On the work front, he will soon be starring in the comedy film Vickida No Varghodo along with Monal Gajjar, Manasi Rachh, and Jinal Belani.

