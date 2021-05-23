Did You Know Mammootty And Mohanlal Played Siblings In The Movie 'Iniyengilum'?

Mammootty and Mohanlal are two legendary actors from the South Indian movie industry who have not only enjoyed individual movie success but have also won the hearts of the fans by working together in several films in their entire career. Not many of their fans know that the actors have appeared together in around 55 movies, one of which included the movie Iniyengilum that received an amazing response from the viewers.

Iniyengilum movie trivia

Released in 1983, Iniyengilum is one of the popular movies directed by I V Sasi that featured Mammootty and Mohanlal sharing screen space. The movie was a box-office hit that threw light on a social problem and depicted the economic conditions of the state. The movie followed the story of two brothers one of which is an idealist named Ravi, who is fed up with his politician brother, Diwakaran’s hypocritic behaviour. Further in the story, in order to fight against the corrupt system, Ravi conducts cultural shows under Darshana Kala Kendra along with a bunch of unemployed youngsters. Mammootty and Mohanlal essayed the lead role of the brother duo whose pairing was loved by the audience in the film.

Written by T Damodaran, the movie was very well received by Mammootty and Mohanlal’s fans. Some of the other pivotal cast members of the movie included Ratheesh as Ashokan, Seema as Geetha, Lalu Alex as Alex Mathew, T. G. Ravi as Madhavan, Ranipadmini as Lekha, Captain Raju as Prasad, Raveendran as Pradeep, Balan K. Nair as Nambiar and many others. While the movie was shot mainly in Japan, many scenes were also filmed in Hong Kong and Kerala.

Mohanlal & Mammootty’s movies

Mammootty and Mohanlal were first seen together in PK Joseph’s Oothikkaachiya Ponnu released in 1991 and later frequently worked together in movies namely Enthino Pookkunna Pookkal, Padayottam, Aa Divasam, Sindoorasandhyaykku Mounam, Chakravaalam Chuvannappol, Naanayam, Sandhyaykku Virinja Poovu and more. Some of their other popular movies include Gandhinagar 2nd Street, Kaaveri, Geetham, Oomukhappadiyil Ninneyum Kathu, Number 20 Madras Mail, Parayaanum Vayya Parayaathirikkaanum Vayya, Kadal Kadannu Oru Maathukkutty, Paavam Poornima, Neram Pularumpol, Adimakal Udamakal, Manu Uncle, Padayani, Vaartha, Avidatheppole Ivideyum, Vetta and numerous others.

