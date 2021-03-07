Did You Know Mammootty Used Kannada Dialects In 'Vidheyan' And 'Chattambinadu'?

Mammootty is often regarded as one of the most popular actors of the south industry. He is known for his incredible performances across genres in films, and especially with the command, he has on languages. The actor is often regarded as the king of accents by his fans who have watched his films and have been impressed by the fact that the actor can deliver dialogues in the character's native accent. For example, in the film Vidheyan, Mammootty delivered all his scenes and dialogues in a South Canara accent. This gave his character raw authenticity. This helped the audience connect with his character thus serving the narrative of the film.

Mammootty used Kannada dialects in 'Vidheyan' and 'Chattambinadu'

Another instance when Mammootty completely immersed himself into the skin of his character was the film Chattambinadu. In that film, the character played by Mammootty was of a different south descent therefore the actor added a mix of Malayalam and Kannada dialects to his dialogues. Upon watching the film, a person familiar with the languages can easily spot the stress he used on the “r” bits while delivering dialogues. This added true authenticity to his character giving more gravity to his performance in the film. People found this role to be fascinating and praised the actor for his honest performance. The actor was also praised for his presence of mind by using the mixture of two languages to give his character a unique standpoint through which the film was remembered.

According to a news portal named The News Minute, actor Mammootty has delivered close to 14 dialects in different films throughout his career in the south film industry. The actor incorporates slangs and various accents which make his roles near perfect to the origin of the character. From speaking in a south Canara accent to delivering dialogues with an Idukki dialect, Mammootty has featured in a number of films perfecting his role and giving his character a befitting voice through his acting and impersonation skills, according to the news portal. Here is a list of various accents and dialects he has donned for various roles in films:

Vidheyan (South Canara)

Rajamanickyam (Thiruvananthapuram)

Palerimanickyam Oru Pathira Kolapathakathinte Katha (Kozhikode)

Bavuttiyudey Namathil (Malappuram-Manjeri)

Bus Conductor (Pattambi-Earanadu)

Valsalyam (Valluvanadan)

Karuthapakshikal (Tamil-Mal)

Pranchiyettan and the Saint (Trissur)

Danny (Fort Kochi)

Loud Speaker (Idukki)

Kazhcha (Alleppey)

Kottayam Kunjachan (Kottayam)

Amaram (Kadappuram)

Chattambi Nadu (Kannada Malayalam)

Kunjananthantey Kada (Kannur)

