Did You Know Mammootty Was Supposed To Be A Part Of The 2018 Blockbuster 'Kaala'?

So far, Mammootty and Rajinikanth have only collaborated on one film, Mani Ratnam's Thalapathy, which released in 1991. Both Mammootty and Rajinikanth were in top form in the movie, which was loaded with performances, and their onscreen pairing was well received by both audiences and critics. Since then, the Malayalam and Tamil film viewers have been wishing for another film from the Mammootty-Rajinikanth team. So, when the news broke that the two iconic actors were said to be part of the film, Kaala, everyone was excited. But Mammootty was not actually in the film. Read on to know if this bit of Mammootty news is indeed true.

Was Kaala supposed to be one of Mammootty's movies?

As per Onlookers Media, Pa Ranjith, the director of the film had indeed approached Mammootty to play a role in the film. He said, “It is a fact that we had approached Mammootty for a crucial role during the initial days of Kaala" Pa Ranjith revealed. "However, the interaction could not go beyond that and nothing materialised. I would cherish working with a star like Mammootty, but that’s not in Kaala.” Seeing Rajnikanth and Mammootty again on screen together after 25 years thus remained an unfulfilled dream of the moviegoers in the South.

Kaala is the tale of a man from Tirunelveli who flees to Mumbai as a youth to become an influential don living in the slums. Rajinikanth portrays Kaala, the leader of the Tamil society in Dharavi's slum areas. The main plot of the film revolves around how he stands and fights for the rights of his supporters.

Kaala has an impressive supporting cast that includes a number of well-known North Indian actors. The female lead is played by Bollywood actor Huma Qureshi, but she is not partnered with Rajinikanth. Nana Patekar, a multinational award recipient, plays the villain. The supporting cast includes Samuthirakani, Jackie Shroff, Pankaj Tripathi, Eeshwari Rao, Anjali Patil, Sayaji Shinde, Sakshi Agarwal, Samuthirakani, Sukanya, Ramesh Thilak, and Sampath Raj. The film was produced by Rajnikanth’s son-in-law, Dhanush, under the production label, Wunderbar Films Pvt Ltd. Sreekar Prasad edited the movie and Pa Ranjith’s regular composer Santhosh Narayanan was the one who worked on the music for the film. The film went on to become a blockbuster.