Did You Know Manju Warrier's 'Summer In Bethlehem' Was To Be Made In Tamil With Prabhu?

Summer In Bethlehem, directed by Sibi Malayil and starring Suresh Gopi, Jayaram, and Manju Warrier, is one of those timeless films that continues to hold a special place in the hearts of Malayali moviegoers. Suresh Gopi played the character Dennis in the film. Manju Warrier played a character called Aami, while Jayaram played Ravi. The film was full of excellent performances and production values, and it was a box office blockbuster. A few people are aware that Summer In Bethlehem was originally set to star a Tamil actor. Sibi Malayil disclosed the details of what was supposed to be, in an old interview with Mathrubhumi.com. Read on to know this piece of Summer in Bethlehem trivia.

Summer in Bethlehem Trivia

Director Sibi Malayil had revealed in the throwback interview that Summer In Bethlehem was originally intended to be made in Tamil. Importantly, the team intended to star Tamil actors Prabhu, Jayaram, and Manju Warrier in the lead roles. The director had also revealed that the crew had begun filming and that a song sequence starring Prabhu and Manju Warrier had already been recorded in Chennai before things began to go south. However, the film later ran into a problem with the producer, and the crew was unable to continue with the project.

Sibi Malayil had gone on to say that it was at that point that he met with production manager Siyad Kokker, who told him that the film would be a massive success. Siyad Kokker later agreed to produce the film, but only on the promise that it be made in Malayalam. As a result, Suresh Gopi stepped into the role of the leading man.

One of the highlights of the film was Mohanlal's cameo appearance as the character Niranjan. With his powerful score, Mohanlal stole the show. According to reports, director Sibi Malayil was looking for an exceptional actor to play the part. They had intended to cast Kamal Haasan at first, but Mohanlal was approached later. Sibi Malayil, the director and writer, met Mohanlal and the actor agreed to play this role, which was kept a secret until the audience saw actor Mohanlal on the screen.