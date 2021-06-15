Did You Know Mohanlal Received His First 'Best Actor' Award When He Was In The 6th Grade?

Mohanlal is a popular south Indian actor who has not just been a part of numerous Malayalam films, but has also left a mark on the Hindi and Tamil film industries. He has delivered multiple hits including classics like Kireedam, Beautiful, and Drishyam, amongst others. Did you know that Mohanlal won his first-ever ‘Best Actor’ title when he was in the sixth grade? Apart from acting, he is also known for his dancing and martial arts skills which have also been quite evident in most of his films.

Mohanlal’s first award as an actor

Mohanlal is a well-known actor who has lately been in the news for his upcoming directorial debut, Barroz. According to a report by The Complete Actor, Mohanlal won his first ‘Best Actor’ title when he was studying in Model School in Thiruvananthapuram. He reportedly started developing an interest in acting while he was studying there and also went on to star in a play called Computer Boy and reportedly portrayed the character of a ninety-year-old man. Mohanlal was then declared the Best Actor in his school when he was studying in the sixth standard. He stood against a 10th grader to win the title in the year 1972.

Actor Mohanlal has won multiple awards ever since he started a career in acting, especially in the Malayalam film industry. He has won multiple National Awards and was also presented with a Padma Shri in 2001. He was also awarded the third-highest civilian award, Padma Bhushan, in the year 2019. His fellow actors including legends like Amitabh Bachchan and Rajanikanth have also spoken highly of him in the past, tagging him as one of the most natural actors in the country.

Mohanlal is remembered for a series of films that span across different genres. His film Thanmathra, which released in the year 2005, had left the audience and the critics equally stunned about his versatility and calibre. He played the role of an Alzheimer patient who has been blessed with a loving and supporting family. The film also opened up a conversation on Alzheimer’s disease and various other old-age diseases which do not get enough attention in society.

IMAGE: MOHANLAL INSTAGRAM

