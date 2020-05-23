All You Need To Know About Pooja Hegde's Debut Film 'Mugamoodi'; Read Here

Pooja Hegde is an Indian model and actor who has appeared in multilingual movies. She is a former beauty pageant contestant as she was crowned as the second runner-up at the Miss Universe India 2010 competition, before she made her acting debut in Mysskin's Tamil superhero film Mugamoodi (2012). Here’s all about the movie-

Also Read | When Pooja Hegde Expressed Her Gratitude To Frontline Workers During COVID-19 Lockdown

Everything about Pooja Hegde’s debut movie Mugamoodi

The Tamil superhero movie, Mugamoodi, is penned and helmed by Myshkin. The lead cast of the movie includes Pooja Hegde, Jiiva, Narain, and Nassar. The movie marks as the debut of Pooja Hegde into the acting industry. The plot of the film revolves around a hopeless young man, who uses his Kung-fu skills and mask to tackle a bank robbery group without revealing his identity.

Also Read | Pooja Hegde's Popular Instagram Pictures That Grabbed Massive Attention

Pooja Hegde plays the character of Shakthi in the film, the daughter of Police Deputy Commissioner Gaurav, played by Nassar. Her character is the love interest of the male lead character, Jiiva, in the movie. Pooja won the hearts of the audience through her performance in the movie and bagged many appreciations. Mugamoodi proved to be a huge jump for Pooja Hegde in her career and the diva never looked back since.

Also Read | Pooja Hegde's Journey In Hindi Film Industry So Far | Check Movies

Director Myshkin approached a foreign costume-designer to design a superhero outfit for the character in the movie. The pre-production of the movie started earlier in 2008 and popular actor Suriya was expected to play the lead role. AR Rahman was expected to be the composer of the movie. But, later they were dropped from the movie.

The superhero costume wore by Jiiva weighed 10 kgs. Jiiva suffered from some infections in his leg because of the costume he was made to wear. Myshkin initially named the movie as Agniputhuran, that later turned into Mugamoodi.

Mugamoodi is the first Tamil superhero movie ever. The movie is about a man who cannot tolerate injustice and corruption and hence turns into a vigilante to fight against it for a better society. This movie was dedicated to Bruce Lee. Having received a mixed critical response at the box-office, the movie was also released in the dubbed Telugu version, titled Mask. It has also been dubbed in Hindi as Mahabali Ek Super Hero.

Also Read | Pooja Hegde's Pics With Allu Arjun, Mahesh Babu And Jr. NTR Are Visual Treat For Fans

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.