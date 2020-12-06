Did You Know Prithviraj Sukumaran Was The Original Choice For Vishal's Role In 'Villain'?

Prithviraj Sukumaran is a very well-known and popular Indian actor, director, playback singer, and a movie producer, who is most commonly known for his works in the South Indian movie industry. Prithviraj Sukumaran's career started as he made his acting debut in 2002 with the Malayalam movie Nandanam and has appeared in over 100 movies throughout his career.

His movies like Classmates, Vaasthavam, Mozhi, Lucifer, and more, have proved the actor’s versatility in the industry, without a doubt. Having been a part of the industry for over two decades, Prithviraj Sukumaran has successfully created a huge fan base for himself. However, fans will be surprised to know that Prithviraj Sukumaran was the first choice of B Unnikrishnan for the blockbuster movie, Villain. Read further ahead to know why he was not cast in the movie.

Also Read | Times Prithviraj Sukumaran Shared Pics Of His Daughter's Artistic Side; See Pictures

Prithviraj Sukumaran in Villain​​​​​​​

The Malayalam language action thriller drama movie, Villain​​​​​​​ (2017) was one of the most awaited movies of the year. The reason behind that was the involvement of huge banners like Rockline Films and the huge star-studded cast of the movie. The scale at which the movie was being made had definitely enhanced the level of expectations of the audience. Many well-known South Indian actors like Vishal, Hansika Motwani, Srikant, and Raashi Khanna were making their Mollywood debut with this movie.

Also Read | Prithviraj Sukumaran Starrer Ennu Ninte Moideen's Trivia And More Details

According to reports from OnLookers Media, the grey shaded character of the doctor that was played by Vishal was originally written for Prithviraj Sukumaran. Reports from the daily suggest that the director of the movie, B Unnikrishnan has revealed that Vishal was not the initial choice to play this important character. He revealed that during the scripting of the movie, the director has Prithviraj Sukumaran in mind as he wanted to show the on-screen clash of Prithviraj Sukumaran and Mohanlal, to get the impact that he wanted. But, Prithviraj Sukumaran was busy with the shooting of another project abroad and even has prior commitments.

Also Read | Prithviraj Sukumaran's Next Malayalam Film 'Kuruthi' Shoot Date And Star Cast Announced

OnLookers Media also suggests that it was Prithviraj Sukumaran himself who told the director that Vishal will be a suitable replacement for the character. Apparently, Vishal too had to make time from his busy schedule to shoot for Villain​​​​​​​. Vishal even pushed the shooting dates of many movies to be a part of Villian as he was very impressed with the scrip and the way his character was written.

Also Read | Prithviraj Sukumaran Shares An Adorable Picture Of Nazriya & Parvathy From 'Koode'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.