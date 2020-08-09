Did You Know Rachita Ram Was Not The Original Choice For Female Lead In 'Super Machi'?

Actor Rachita Ram was not the first choice to be a part of the film Super Machi, as per a report by a leading newspaper. In a recent interview with the same media publication, Chiranjeevi’s son-in-law Kalyaan Dhev revealed that Kannada actor Rachita Ram was not the first choice for the film. Keep reading to know more.

Rachita Ram was not the first choice for Super Machi

Super Machi, featuring Kalyaan Dhev and Rachita Ram in lead roles, is being directed by Puli Vasu. The movie is being produced by Rizwan under the banner of Rizwan Entertainment. During a recent interview with the same media publication, Kalyaan Dhev revealed that Rhea Chakraborty was supposed to star opposite him in the movie. However, she could not make it due to some date issues. He added that while declining the film, Rhea said that she already had signed a film with Sushant and she couldn’t adjust the dates.

Super Machi shooting resumes

After the government permitted projects to be shot, many filmmakers have restarted the shooting and post-production work of their projects. In the wake of the same, shooting of the Telugu film Super Machi has become the first Telugu movie to resume shooting. A few days back, Chiranjeevi confirmed the approval received from Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy to continue film shoots.

A few weeks back, Kalyaan Dhev also shared a series of pictures from the film’s sets on his Instagram story. One of the captions read as, ‘Feels great to be back at work’, while another caption read, ‘Happy to be the first ones to start shoot in our industry’. The actor also gave a glimpse of how the entire team was taking all the necessary precautions while shooting on the sets of Super Machi. Take a look at the pictures below:

About the film Super Machi

Super Machi is a romantic family drama film that features Rajendra Prasad, Naresh, Posani Krishna Murali, and Pragathi in prominent roles. The film will mark the Tollywood debut of Kannada actor Rachita Ram, who is known for her acting skills in movies like Bulbul, Ranna, Rathavara, Johnny Johnny Yes Papa, Ayogya and Ayushman Bhava. Apart from this, she has also signed various films and her fans eagerly wait to see her on-screen.

