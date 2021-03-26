Did You Know Ram Charan Went To Same Acting School As Priyanka, Hrithik & Kareena?

Ram Charan is a popular actor in the South Indian film industry and has given several blockbuster films throughout his career. Having won numerous prestigious awards, did you know that Ram Charan studied in the same acting school as several other popular Bollywood actors? On the occasion of Ram Charan's birthday, let us take a look at the same.

Ram Charan's acting school

A report in TheTeluguFilmNagar suggests that Ram Charan went to Namit Kapoor acting school in Mumbai. According to the media portal, it happens to be the acting school where popular celebrities like Hrithik Roshan and Priyanka Chopra Jonas had pursued acting courses. Reportedly, among many other actors, Kareena Kapoor Khan too had been to the Namit Kapoor acting school.

Ram Charan's movies

Ram Charan kickstarted his career in acting with the film Chirutha in the year 2007. The Telugu film was written and directed by Puri Jagannadh and starred Ram Charan alongside Neha Sharma and Prakash Raj. He went on to do films like Magadheera in the year 2009. The fantasy action film was directed by S. S. Rajamouli. The actor shared the screen with Kajal Aggarwal and Dev Gill in pivotal roles.

After that, Ram Charan appeared in Orange, which released in the year 2010. The film was a romantic comedy, written and directed by Bhaskar. The film featured Genelia D’Souza and Shazahn Padamsee in the lead roles.

Ram Charan went on to do Racha and Naayak in 2012 and 2013 respectively. The actor then appeared opposite Priyanka Chopra in the film, Zanjeer/Thoofan. The film was shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu. The film marked his Bollywood debut and he also lent his voice to the song Mumbai Ke Hero in the film.

Ram Charan has also been featured in Yevadu, Govindudu Andarivadele, Bruce Lee: The Fighter, Dhruva and Rangasthalam. The actor made a special appearance in the Chiranjeevi starrer film, Khiladi No 150. The film starred Kajal Aggarwal as well.

He went on to appear in Vinaya Vidheya Rama and produced Sye Raa Narasimha. Ram Charan is set to be seen in RRR and Acharya. While RRR is an S. S. Rajamouli directorial film, Acharya is written and directed by Koratala Siva. The films are expected to release in the year 2021.

Ram Charan will be seen sharing the screen in Acharya with Chiranjeevi and Kajal Aggarwal. He will portray the role of Siddha in the film. RRR is a multi-star cast film. The film will see N. T. Rama Rao Jr and Ram Charan in lead roles. The film also stars Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris, Samuthirakani and Ray Stevenson in pivotal roles.

Ram Charan's net worth

According to CAKnowledge.com, Ram Charan’s estimated net worth is $ 175 million. This when converted to INR amounts to around Rs 1292 crore.

DISCLAIMER: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

Image: Ram Charan Instagram