Did You Know Sanchari Vijay Lent His Voice To An Audiobook Dedicated To Girish Karnad?

The demise of actor Sanchari Vijay left the entire film industry extremely shocked and his fans also took to social media to remember his work and distinct persona. The actor lost his life after being affected by a severe head injury, due to a road accident in Bangalore. Not many people know that the actor has not just been a part of multiple movies, but has also lent his voice to a popular audio book. Sanchari Vijay possessed multiple talents and also sang the song Dumtaka, for a Kannada film, Riktha.

Sanchari Vijay’s contribution to an audio book

Actor Sanchari Vijay passed away on Tuesday after he met with a disastrous road accident in Bengaluru, leading to severe brain damage. He was rushed to Apollo Hospital in Bengaluru and was also put under the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) but the treatment did not improve his condition. The hospital had issued a statement, informing the death of the actor at 3:34 am on June 15, 2021.

Actor Sanchari Vijay made his debut with the comedy film, Rangappa Hogbitna, where he played a key role and also shared screen-space with Ramesh Aravind. He is best known for his work in the film Naanu Avanalla Avalu, which also won him a National Award for playing a transgender character. He also worked in films like Oggarane, Killing Veerappan, and Sipaayi, amongst others. He was last seen in the film ACT 1978 which released in 2020.

Sanchari Vijay was a popular face in not just Kannada cinema but also in Kollywood as he had portrayed multiple roles in Tamil movie, in the past. He had also been working on an upcoming film named Taledanda which currently in the post-production stage.

Did you know Sanchari Vijay has also lent his voice to an audio book that was based on the life of Jnanpith Awardee Girish Karnad? He was the voice-over artist for the book, named Aadaadta Aayusha, which released on a story-telling application. The book also received a great response from the readers since it was based on the life of a renowned actor.

IMAGE: SANCHARI VIJAY TWITTER

