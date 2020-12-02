Did You Know Silk Smitha Appeared In Over 450 Films In Her Career? Read Details

Vijayalakshmi Vadlapatla or popularly known as Silk Smitha was one of the most popular actors of the 80’s and the 90’s who worked in a number of Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi films as well. Her bold and erotic roles in many different movies made her a popular actor. Her acting career spanned for nearly two decades before her tragic death. It is, however, a lesser-known fact that she has appeared in over 450 films throughout her long career. On the occasion of Silk Smitha’s birth anniversary, let us take a look at her brief career in films.

Did you know Silk Smitha has acted in over 450 films?

During the ’80s, her acting career took off as she started taking more bold roles in her films and became immensely popular as Silk Smitha. She worked in over 450 films throughout her career, starring in many of them opposite major stars in the south such as Akkineni Nagarjuna, Rajnikanth, Chiranjeevi, Kamal Haasan, Mohanlal, Mammootty and so on. The majority of her films are from Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu film industry, but she has also worked in quite a few Hindi films as well as a handful of Kannada films.

ALSO READ: Kamal Haasan's Iconic Song 'Ponmeni Uruguthe' Was Almost Removed From 'Moondram Pirai'

Silk Smitha’s movies popularly saw the actor doing a number of bold and erotic scenes, which was something that was rarely seen in the Indian cinema during those times. Though she had the stage name of ‘Smitha’, the name ‘Silk’ was given to her by one of her directors which was then picked up unanimously by the rest of the film industry, as mentioned in News 18. The name ‘Silk’ was derived from her role with the same name from her Tamil film Vandichakkaram, which was released in 1979.

ALSO READ: Silk Smitha's Lookalike Takes The Internet By Storm With Her Uncanny Videos; Watch

Some of her popular films include Reshma Ki Jawaani, Layanam, Moondru Mugam which made her very popular in the ’80s and the ’90s throughout the Southern as well as the Hindi film cinema. Her tragic death came at a very young age when she was pronounced dead on September 23, 1996. Silk Smitha died at a very young age of 35.

ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut, Anupam Kher & Other Actors' Memorable Roles In Biopics

ALSO READ: When Vidya Balan Changed Idea Of Woman-centric Film With 'The Dirty Picture' & 'Kahaani'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.