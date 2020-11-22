Did You Know Suriya Donated Blood While Shooting For A Scene For '7 Aum Arivu'?

7 Aum Arivu is an Indian Tamil-language science fiction martial arts movie that was released in 2011. 7 Aum Arivu is written and also directed by AR Murugadoss. The film features Suriya, Shruti Haasan, and Johnny Tri Nguyen in the lead roles. In the movie, a medical student enlists the help of a circus artist, who is a descendant of Bodhidharma, to revive the legend's skills and knowledge, while a Chinese man with hypnotic powers starts a biological war against India planned with the government.

The film, produced by Udhayanidhi Stalin began production in May 2010 and was released out on October 25, 2011, in Chennai, and on October 26, worldwide. The visual effects for the movie were done by US-based Legacy Effects, making this their second Indian film after Enthiran. 7 Aum Arivu was also dubbed into Telugu as 7th Sense which was released simultaneously along with the Tamil original. The movie was also dubbed in Hindi as Chennai v/s China in 2014 as well as in Malayalam with the original title.

In 7 Aum Arivu, there is a scene where actor Suriya will be donating blood in a hospital. According to IMDb, for that scene, he actually donated the blood to the blood bank. IMDb rates 7aum Arivu 6.3. Some other lesser-known facts about the movie are that, for a few scenes of the movie, Suriya added more weight and lost his six-pack. Surya Sivakumar also suffered an ankle injury during the stunt sequence filmed at Binny Mills during this movie.

The 7 Aum Arivu actor, Suriya is also a producer, and a television presenter well known for his work in Tamil cinema. He made his debut in Nerukku Ner. He landed his breakthrough role in Nandha and then had his first major commercial success with the thriller, Kaakha Kaakha. He rose to stardom with the dual roles of a father and son in Gautham Menon's semi-autobiographical Vaaranam Aayiram.

His fame as an action star was acknowledged with his performance as a smuggler in the film Ayan and an aggressive cop in the Singam trilogy. Suriya's films such as Soorarai Pottru, and Rocketry: The Nambi Effect are amongst his latest. Suriya will soon be seen in upcoming movies such as Aruvaa, Vaadivasal, and Navarasa among others.

