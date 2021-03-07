Did You Know Vijay Sethupath's Film 'Seethakaathi' Marks Actor's 25th Film In Career?

Indian actor, writer, lyricist, and producer, Vijay Sethupathi is well known for his work predominantly in Tamil. He has also produced a few Malayalam, Telugu, and Hindi films. Referred to as 'Makkal Selvan', which means people's treasure, the 43-year-old actor is much-loved by his fans as well as media for his sterling performance in his 25th film Seethakaathi, the story of a veteran stage actor who is forced to enter the world of cinema. Read a small Seethakaathi movie trivia.

Seethakaathi movie trivia: Film marks Vijay Sethupathi's 25th movie

Balaji Tharaneetharan directorial Seethakaathi is the story of a septuagenarian stage artist Ayya Aadhimoolam played by Vijay Sethupathi, whose life takes turns when he is forced to join cinema as an actor. Apart from Sethupathi, the film cast has veteran actor and Indian National Award winner Archana and Mouli as lead characters. The drama/comedy released on December 20, 2018, and was Sethupathi's 25th movie. Produced by Aru Vaidyanathan, Sudhan Sundaram, Jayaram G., and Umesh, the film is considered as 'artsy' as well as 'entertaining'.

The film, which is available on Amazon Prime, is considered a 'win' in Sethupathi's life. Besides being his 25th film, his remarkable performance has been appreciated by critics as well as his fans. The film moves from drama to dark comedy in between leaving the audience moved with the tremendous switch.

A look at Vijay Sethupathi's movies

The list of Vijay Sethupathi's movies includes several blockbusters along with his sterling artistic performances. Puriyatha Puthir, Iraivi, Vikram Vedha, Kadhalum Kadandhu Pogum, Pannaiyarum Padminiyum, '96, Chekka Chivantha Vaanam, Pizza, Super Deluxe, Isn't This What You Desired For, Balakumara?, Rekka, Jigarthanda, and Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy are some to name. The actor was given the title 'Makkal Selvan' by director Seenu Ramasamy while working on Dharma Durai. His acting in Seethakathi was praised by the entire nation for playing the role of a 70-year-old.

He will be next seen in the upcoming Tamil-language political thriller film Laabam starring opposite Shruti Hassan. The film is written and directed by S. P. Jananathan. Here's the official trailer of the upcoming movie.

