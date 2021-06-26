Last Updated:

Die-hard Ram Charan Fans Walk 4 Days To Meet Him, Moved To Tears At Actor's Warm Gesture

Die-hard Ram Charan fans walked 4 days or 231 kilometres to meet him. There were 'tears rolling' at the RRR actor's warm gestures towards them.

Joel Kurian
For many audiences, movies are more than entertainment, and the actors starring in them more than just on-screen characters. This is evident in the passion that many fans show in going out of their way to meet or expressing love for their favourite stars. One such gesture was by three fans of Ram Charan, who walked for four days to meet the actor in Hyderabad. 

Ram Charan fans go out of their way to meet him

Die-hard fans of Ram Charan named Sandhya Jayraj, Ravi and Veeresh walked 231 kilometres all the way from Jogulamba Gadwal, and it took them four days to reach the RRR star’s residence in Hyderabad. The Telugu actor not just clicked pictures, but spoke to them and welcomed them with hugs. 

Other fans shared the moment where Ram Charan could be seen hugging one of them, and a user wrote 'tears rolling.' Others called him 'man with a golden heart', 'down to earth' and other terms.

Recently, a similar gesture was showed by a fan of Sonu Sood. At the time, a youngster had walked 700 kilometres from Hyderabad to the actor’s residence in Mumbai, and that was too barefoot.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Ram Charan recently resumed work on the movie RRR, also starring Jr NTR in the lead. The period action film is being directed Baahubali director SS Rajamouli and also stars Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, among others. While the movie was gearing up for release in October, there is no clarity on it yet amid the coronavirus pandemic-induced lockdown causing a shutdown of theatres.

The Tollywood star even contracted COVID-19 and recovered from the virus. 

