Die-hard Ram Charan Fans Walk 4 Days To Meet Him, Moved To Tears At Actor's Warm Gesture

For many audiences, movies are more than entertainment, and the actors starring in them more than just on-screen characters. This is evident in the passion that many fans show in going out of their way to meet or expressing love for their favourite stars. One such gesture was by three fans of Ram Charan, who walked for four days to meet the actor in Hyderabad.

Ram Charan fans go out of their way to meet him

Die-hard fans of Ram Charan named Sandhya Jayraj, Ravi and Veeresh walked 231 kilometres all the way from Jogulamba Gadwal, and it took them four days to reach the RRR star’s residence in Hyderabad. The Telugu actor not just clicked pictures, but spoke to them and welcomed them with hugs.

Mega power star @alwaysramcharan met his ardent fans Sandhya Jayraj, Ravi & Veeresh who walked all the way from Jogulamba Gadwal to Hyd, nearly 231 kms for 4 days, to meet their beloved star. He welcomed them with a warm hug & had an elaborate conversation with them. pic.twitter.com/MCPfdHoy0V — 𝐕𝐢𝐬𝐡𝐧𝐮 𝐓𝐡𝐞𝐣 𝐏𝐮𝐭𝐭𝐚 (@thisisputta) June 25, 2021

Other fans shared the moment where Ram Charan could be seen hugging one of them, and a user wrote 'tears rolling.' Others called him 'man with a golden heart', 'down to earth' and other terms.

He fulfilled his fans dream by meeting them Today. They walked all the way from Jogulamba Gadwal to Hyderabad, nearly 231 kilometres only to meet their Idol @AlwaysRamCharan, priceless moment 🤩❤️ pic.twitter.com/twqWot2hPU — Team RamCharan (@AlwayzRamCharan) June 25, 2021

Andhuke kada @ipravallika garu charan ni antha admire chestaru, such a down to earth person #RamCharan ❤️



Fans hero. — Ragavendra Charanism (@RagavendraChar2) June 25, 2021

The way he treated him, Man With Golden Heart @AlwaysRamCharan ❤️🙏 — Kerala RamCharan Trends™ (@TrendsCharanKL) June 25, 2021

Fans hero 😍 — Tharun Smart (@TharunSmart15) June 25, 2021

Recently, a similar gesture was showed by a fan of Sonu Sood. At the time, a youngster had walked 700 kilometres from Hyderabad to the actor’s residence in Mumbai, and that was too barefoot.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Ram Charan recently resumed work on the movie RRR, also starring Jr NTR in the lead. The period action film is being directed Baahubali director SS Rajamouli and also stars Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, among others. While the movie was gearing up for release in October, there is no clarity on it yet amid the coronavirus pandemic-induced lockdown causing a shutdown of theatres.

The Tollywood star even contracted COVID-19 and recovered from the virus.

