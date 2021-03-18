'Dil Bechara' Fame Swastika Mukherjee Says She Doesn't Want To Do Mediocre Bollywood Films

Swastika Mukherjee of Dil Bechara and Paatal Lok fame has revealed why she doesn't want to do mediocre work in Bollywood. Swastika has had a string of recent successes especially in 2020, with the release of Dil Bechara, which starred the late Sushant Singh Rajput, as well as the critically acclaimed Amazon Prime Video crime thriller Paatal Lok. She has been largely acting in Bengali cinema over the course of her career and has only done a few projects in Bollywood.

Swastika Mukherjee on doing Bollywood projects

According to Hindustan Times, Swastika Mukherjee is glad that the audience has noticed her work and performances, especially after starring in two successful projects last year: Dil Bechara and Paatal Lok. She said these two projects have put her on the "national map" as both projects happened over the course of three years, but people felt the impact came in one year. Along with that, she also had two significant Bengali releases on OTT platforms. Swastika is keen on not repeating herself on-screen, adding that she's always tried to present herself in new ways to the audience.

The actor further revealed that she initially began her career with TV serials and gradually shifted to movies, including starring in some meaningful projects. Swastika reveals that she had shot for Detective Byomkesh Bakshy! in 2015, but she was more content with working in Bengali cinema, that she didn't want to leave it for Bollywood. She has been balancing her career between Bengali and Hindi films over the last 2-3 years and also received offers to work in Mumbai. But the actor stated that she is an "established brand" and she doesn't want to do mediocre work just for the Bollywood stamp. She expressed that audiences have seen her in both Hindi and Bengali projects because of the increasing web content.

More about Swastika Mukerjee's movies and series

Swastika Mukherjee played Mrs Sunila Basu, mother of Sanjana Sanghi's character Kizie Basu in Dil Bechara (2020), directed by Mukesh Chhabra. She also played Dolly Mehra in the crime thriller series Paatal Lok (2020). She has predominantly featured in Bengali films since her Bengali debut with Hemanter Pakhi (2001) and made her Bollywood debut with the anthology film Mumbai Cutting (2008). Since the demise of actor Sushant Singh Rajput last year, her throwback pictures and videos with the late star has become viral.