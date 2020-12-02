Dil Raju Expected To Sort Things Out With His Film 'F3' Ongoing Fiasco

Dil Raju is soon expected to return from his trip to Hyderabad. The producer of the film F3 has been facing numerous problems with the cast of the film. The remuneration of the lead actor Varun Tej had been causing major problems in the developments of the film. As a result, the film had to be put on hold and thus the producer is returning to sort things out with the members involved in the fiasco, according to a report by Telugu Cinema.

Dil Raju expected to sort things out regarding his film F3

The producer of the film, Dil Raju, had been caught up in work-related travel and thus was away from monitoring the situation and developments leading to F3 fiasco. However, over time certain clashes began to arise on the set involving the lead of the film Varun Tej. It was later reported by the same news portal that the lead actor has demanded a remuneration of close to 12 crores in order to complete the film. In the previous two editions of the film, the actor and the cast had taken quite modest remunerations and thus the makers proceeded with the same amount in mind. However, with the tremendous success of F2, Varun Tej has demanded a hike in his fees for the film.

Following this, the other cast members including director Anil Ravipudi has also asked for a hike in their prices. The makers of the film who were earlier present with the cast have not given in to the demands just yet and waited for a response from Dil Raju. Now that Dil Raju has completed his work-related trip, he will be returning to the sets of the film to hold a meeting with the prime three members of the film who have demanded a price hike. It is reported by the news portal that all the three members have demanded close to 10 crores each to continue shooting for the film. This eventually would mean a huge 65 crore price hike in the budget of the film. Thus the matter will be discussed in the meeting which will include producer Dil Raju. Meanwhile, Tamannaah and Mehreen have been roped in as female leads for the film.

