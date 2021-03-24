Dileep & Kavya Madhavan Celebrate Meenakshi Dileep's Birthday With Style, See Pictures

Dileep and Kavya Madhavan quite recently celebrated Meenakshi Dileep's birthday at what appears to be their residence. In the pictures that one will soon see below, Dileep's wife of nearly five years and he can be seen ringing in their daughter's birthday. While Dileep can be seen dressed up in traditional casual clothes attire, Kavya Madhavan, on the other hand, can be seen donning a simple-yet-elegant navy blue kurti and dupatta ensemble. All the pictures from Meenakshi Dileep's birthday celebrations can be found below.

Dileep and Kavya Madhavan ring in Meenakshi Dileep's birthday:

Dileep and Kavya Madhavan's relationship timeline:

Stories concerning Dileep and Kavya Madhavan allegedly being in a relationship with each other while the former was married to his then-wife of several years, Manju Warrier, had been making rounds for close to five years now. The news outlets from all corners had accused Kavya Madhavan of being the "other woman" in the lives of Dileep and Manju Warrier. The year 2015 saw Dileep and Manju Warrier calling it quits after being married for seventeen years. They became parents to their first and only child together, Meenakshi Dileep, in the year 2000. A year after their separation, Dileep and Kavya Madhavan put all speculations regarding their relationship to rest by formally and publicly taking their vows during what was the most-awaited wedding in the Malayalam film industry by then. The two are parents to a baby girl who goes by the name of Mahalaxmi, who has been kept away from the limelight by her parents.

As far as professional commitments are concerned, while Dileep will be next seen in Khalasi, a big-budget film that is touted to be a mass comedy entertainer, Kavya Madhavan will be next seen in Ithano Valiya Karyam. Kavya Madhavan's next is directed by Aku Akbar. More details regarding their projects will be shared with the readers as and when they are made available.