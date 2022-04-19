Dileep Faces Setback In Actress Assault Case; Kerala HC Dismisses Plea To Quash FIR

The Kerala High Court dismissed actor Dileep's plea to quash the First Information Report against him in connection with the 2017 actress assault case. The Malayalam star has been accused of conspiring to kill the officers who are investigating the case, where he is the eight accused.

The state police crime branch has been allowed by the high court to continue with the investigation in the case.

Dileep faces setback in actress assault case

Dileep, in his petition, had alleged that the officers were trying to conspire against him and came up with false accusations against as they could not find any evidence against him in the actress assault case. He had sought that either the police quash the case or transfer it to the Central Bureau of Investigation.

However, the prosecution made numerous submissions before the court, including 27 audio tapes, in the hearing. These include statement by director Balakrishna Kumar, whose statements have proved crucial in the case.

New FIR against Dileep in actress assault case

The FIR had been filed by the Crime Branch in January against Dileep and five others, on the basis of a complaint by an investigating officer. The officer had cited an alleged audio clip, which was released by a TV channel, of Dileep where allegedly conspired to kill the officer.

The actor's brother P Sivakumar and brother-in-law T N Suraj have also been named in the FIR. Dileep had approached the court in February to dismiss the FIR.

Among the other developments in the case was Dileep's wife, actor Kavya Madhavan, being summoned for questioning in the case last week. However, there is no update on the interrogation yet.

A prominent actress of the Malayalam film industry, who has also worked in Tamil, Telugu and Kannada films, was allegedly abducted and molested in a moving car for two hours when she was on her way to Kochi on February 17, 2017. Dileep was out on bail since October 3 that year, after being arrested three months before that. Prime accused 'Pulsar' Suni has been in jail for close to five years now.