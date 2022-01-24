Dileep, Other Accused Grilled For 11 Hrs, Actor Approaches Kerala HC Against Officer

As per the directions given by Kerala High Court, actor Dileep and others, who appeared before the Crime Branch office here on Sunday in a case registered against them for allegedly threatening officials probing the sexual assault of an actress in 2017, were interrogated for 11 hours. Justice Gopinath P's directions to the accused include full cooperation with the investigation and directed them to be available for interrogation from 9 am to 8 pm on the three days. ADGP S Sreejith and IG Gopesh Agarwal led the interrogation. Sources said five teams were formed to separately interrogate the five accused and the statements were recorded.

What actor Dileep informed to Crime Branch:

Dileep has reportedly told the Crime Branch officials that film director Balachandra Kumar had threatened him. The accused even approached the HC against director Balachandra Kumar alleging extortion by him. In his reply to a statement filed by the Crime Branch, which is probing a case against the actor and five others for allegedly threatening investigation officers of the 2017 case, Dileep alleged that Kumar had intimidated the actor and demanded money from him.

Crime Branch sources had earlier said the interrogation will be recorded as they suspect that the actor and other accused might approach the court alleging harassment during questioning.

"This resulted in Balachandra Kumar abandoning his demand for money for payment to others. However, Balachandra Kumar repeatedly requested and obtained Rs 50,000 from the third petitioner on or about December, 2017 under the pretext that he had made a vow to some church to build a mast... if the first petitioner (Dileep) obtains bail," the actor said in the petition.

The accused had also levelled certain allegations against ADGP B Sandhya, who was handling the case of an actress being sexually assaulted. "The said officer has a track record of fabricating evidence and implicating innocent persons as accused so as to gain name and fame," the actor alleged.

What ADGP said regarding the interrogation:

"The statements of the accused are being recorded. As of now, they are answering all the questions. However, whether they are providing us with proper answers or not is a matter which we will have to verify later. We will record the statements of more people if required. Those who have not applied for anticipatory bail in this matter will also be questioned," Sreejith told the media.

Court allows interim protection with warning

The High Court, while considering the anticipatory bail plea, on Saturday, January 22 granted interim protection to Dileep from arrest but added that in case of non-cooperation, the interim protection from arrest will be lifted and custody will be granted to the Crime Branch.

