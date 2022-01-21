Dileep Sexual Assault Case: Kerala Crime Branch Opposes Actor's Anticipatory Bail

Opposing actor Dileep's anticipatory bail plea, the Crime Branch wing of the Kerala police on Thursday informed Kerala High Court that it is the first time in the history of the state that a person accused of a serious offence hatched a criminal conspiracy to harm the life of investigating officers. The crime branch filed the statement against him and five others for allegedly threatening investigation officers probing the sexual assault of an actress back in 2017. Mollywood Actor Dileep had filed an anticipatory bail plea in the Kerala High Court on Monday, January 11.

Statement from Kerala Crime Branch:

“Having regards to the facts and circumstances of the case and considering the involvement of the petitioners in serious offence and that too to harm the life of the law enforcing officers of the State, the petitioners are not entitled to invoke such extraordinary discretionary remedy of pre-arrest bail,” said the Crime Branch.

Kerala HC hears Actor Dileep's Plea

After hearing the plea of Actor Dileep seeking restraint of the media reporting of the 2017 Malayalam actor assault case, in which he is named as the eighth accused, Kerala High Court directed the State Police to probe the matter on Tuesday.



The High court’s order to the state police chief comes in as the trial court had earlier ordered an ‘in-camera’ trial in the case. During the ongoing ‘in-camera’ trial, publishing or reporting any news related to the proceedings of the case without the permission of the court is prohibited. Seeking action on the allegations of Actor Dileep of violation of the previous directions of the court, the Kerala HC has asked the state police chief to investigate the matter thoroughly and submit the report within three weeks.

Malayalam female actor abduction and assault case

A popular female actor, Bhavana Menon who has worked in Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam films was abducted and allegedly molested inside her car for two hours by four men, who had forced their way into the vehicle on the night of February 17, 2017, and later escaped in a busy area.

The entire act was filmed by some of the accused persons to blackmail the actor Bhavana Menon. Malayalam actor Dileep was accused of plotting the abduction and sexual assault due to alleged personal enmity with Menon. Various reports also claimed that Dileep had allegedly paid men to abduct and assault the actor, and even ordered them to take videos of the assault, to exact revenge on her.

(With PTI inputs)