Dileep Shares An Exciting Update About CID Moosa Sequel

The promotions for the Dileep starrer Voice of Sathyanathan have revealed some exciting information for fans of the actor. While promoting his next release, the Malayalam actor has candidly shared information about two of his most awaited sequels. The films in question include the sequels of CID Moosa and Runway.

3 things you need to know

Dileep's next theatrical release is Voice of Sathyanathan.

The action-comedy film features Dileep in the titular role as a man who is afflicted by a speech impediment.

The trailer for the film, which also stars Anupam Kher, was presented by Dileep's good friend, Mammooty.

Dileep dishes details on CID Moosa 2

A recent promotional event for Voice of Sathyanathan saw the Malayalam actor get candid about his lineup of films. One film he dished details on, is the much awaited sequel to his 2003 hit CID Moosa. Revealing that the film will largely revolve around Dileep's and his dog Arjun, the actor has also promised that the team is doing everything they can to ensure that the sequel is even more entertaining than its predecessor.

(Dileep shared details on CID Moosa 2 during a pressmeet for Voice of Sathyanathan | Image: dileepactor/Instagram)

Another film that Dileep shared details on, is the probable sequel to his 2004 action-thriller Runway. Besides Runway, Dileep is also allegedly planning a sequel to the comedy-drama Two Countries. With so many sequels already in the works, Dileep has a busy year lined up for him ahead.

Voice of Sathyanathan plays to Dileep's strenghts

Dileep's next release, Voice of Sathyanathan treads the line between drama and comedy. Both these genres make for territory the actor has traversed multiple times. Voice of Sathyanathan notably stars Anupam Kher along with Veena Nandakumar, Joju George and others. The Raffi directed film will be hitting theatres on July 14.