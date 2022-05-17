Dileep's Friend Sarath G Nair Arrested For Allegedly Destroying Evidence In Assault Case

South actor Dileep is currently facing a legal battle for allegedly abducting and molesting an actor in 2017. In the latest update, the crime branch of the Kerala Police on Monday arrested a hotel owner and Dileep's friend named Sarath G Nair. Nair was one of the accused in the sexual assault case.

As per police sources, Nair was arrested for destroying evidence related to the sexual assault case. As per the statement by movie director Balachandra Kumar, a probe team suspects that Nair was the VIP who reportedly went to see Dileep at the latter's house after his bail in the case.

Dileep's accusations in the case

Dileep has been facing setbacks in the sexual assault case ever since he was accused. In his petition, the actor alleged that the officers were trying to falsely implicate him in the case and coming up with fake accusations against him as they could not find any evidence regarding the assault. He had also asked either the police to stop the case or transfer it to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

However, numerous submissions have been made by the prosecution before the court, which also includes 27 audio clips. These audio clips also have a statement by director Balachandra Kumar, which has been proved crucial in the case.

More about the case

An Indian female actor, who has worked in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam films, was allegedly abducted and molested in a moving car for two hours on the night of February 17, 2017. The accused later escaped into a busy area. Reportedly, the entire act was filmed to blackmail the actor. Initially, 10 people were accused in the case among which the police arrested seven. Actor Dileep was also subsequently arrested but was later released on bail.

On January 9, the crime branch registered the case on a complaint filed by an investigation officer, based on a purported audio clip of Dileep. The clip was released by a TV channel in which Dileep was allegedly heard plotting an attack on the official.

Dileep, Sarath G Nair and four others were booked under various provisions of the IPC, including Sections 116 (abetment), 118 (concealing design to commit offence), 120B (criminal conspiracy), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 34 (criminal act done by several people).

