Dilip Joshi Announces Re-release Of 'Hun Hunshi Hunshilal', Calls It 'relevant'

Dilip Joshi recently took to Instagram to share a bunch of pictures from the movie Hun Hunshi Hunshilal. The actor shared a poster that says, “love in the time of Malaria”. In the pictures, the actor is seen posing with his co-stars. A movie still of both Dilip Joshi and Renuka Sahane was also posted by the actor. Actor Manoj Joshi can also be spotted in one of the pictures.

Talking about the movie, Dilip Joshi explained that this year has been unexpected for him in all kinds and another surprising thing to have happened this year is the restoration of his film that is very close to his heart. He further added that his movie Hun Hun Hunshi Hunshilal is made available on Youtube for 6 days starting on October 15. He further informed that the organisation has managed to bring this labour of love alive for a brand new audience.

Dilip Joshi added that he still fondly remembers working with Renuka Sahane, Manoj Joshi, Sanjiv Shah and maverick music director Rajat Dholakia at a very different time. The actor wrote that his film did not get a lot of attention back in 1992, perhaps because it was ahead of its time. But he hopes that people will give this very relevant film a chance now. Talking about the film, he said, “The film is in Gujarati, but it is available with English subtitles”. Fans in a huge number appreciated Dilip Joshi's pictures and also told him that he looks young and amazing.

About Hun Hunshi Hunshilal

Hun Hunshi Hunshilal is a musical political satire film directed by Sanjiv Shah. The story is about how the kingdom of Khojpuri, King Bhadrabhoop II (Mohan Gokhale), is annoyed by mosquitoes (representative of middle and lower class). In a small village, Doongri, Hunshi is born to a doctor. After growing up, he adopts a more respectable moniker, Hunshilal (Dilip Joshi). Hunshilal moves to Khojpuri to work at Queen's Lab, a laboratory that aims to eradicate the mosquitoes' problem once and for all. At the lab, Hunshilal falls in love with the fellow scientist, Parveen (Renuka Shahane). The film had 45 songs composed by Rajat Dholakia.

