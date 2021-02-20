Diljit Dosanjh Poses With 'Honsla Rakh' Cast, Calls Them 'best Team'

Diljit Dosanjh has been keeping his fans quite excited about his next project Honsla Rakh. The singer-actor has left no stone unturned and has provided fans with some sneak peeks from his upcoming film. The actor initially released an animated poster revealing the release date of the film followed by a huge tag list that featured a number of talented artists. Recently, the singer posted a picture with the cast of Honsla Rakh and mentioned that they are the best team.

Also Read | Diljit Dosanjh Announces 'Honsla Rakh' With Poster; Film To Mark Shehnaaz Gill's Debut

Diljit Dosanjh poses with 'Honsla Rakh' cast calls them the "BEST TEAM"

Also Read | Diljit Dosanjh Announces 'Honsla Rakh' With Sonam Bajwa; Drops Release Date

Diljit Dosanjh took to Instagram to share a group picture with the team of Honsla Rakh. A number of talented artists were spotted in the picture and fans seemed extremely delighted by this post. They reacted to the group picture in the comments praying for Diljit Dosanjh and his journey. The singer has been quite open about the project and has even posted such group pictures in the past, revealing the cast of the film. His fans are all excited and eager to watch him in his next.

Also Read | Did You Know Diljit Dosanjh Owns Two Clothing Brands Under His Name? Read Details

In a few posts, the actor can be seen rehashing for the shorts and reading lines between takes as well. All this had led up to a major hype among his fans. The premise of the film is currently being kept under wraps. However, the poster of the film along with the cast has raised excitement among fans. In the Honsla Rakh poster, Diljit Dosanjh can be seen carrying a young child on his back as they both share an adorable smile. Similarly, he has also posed with a few child artists and uploaded the pictures on his social media accounts. Fans have grown eager to know what the film is about and thus, have been eagerly waiting for it to hit the screens. The movie Honsla Rakh will be released on Dussehra 2021 and fans have been waiting for this date. Diljit Dosanjh, Sonam Bajwa, Shehnaaz Gill and Shinda Grewal are a part of the film's big star cast.

Also Read | Diljit Dosanjh Reveals He Left An Interview Because Of Not Knowing English

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.