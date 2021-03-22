Diljit Dosanjh's Instagram Cheat Day And More In This Week's Punjabi Celeb Weekend Roundup

The popularity of Punjabi artists has lately been on the rise as people have been loving the songs and films produced by the industry. A bunch of actors like Diljit Dosanjh and Guru Randhawa have also become global icons in the last few years. Here is a look at a bunch of famous Punjabi artists and their weekend updates which instantly won the internet.

How Punjabi artists spent their weekend

1. Diljit Dosanjh

Diljit Dosanjh shared a fun video update on his social media expressing his delight over earning a cheat day last week. He posted a video where he could be seen hogging on loads of delicious junk food while expressing how delighted he was about being able to eat all of this. He also mentioned in his caption that this was his cheat day and also his cheat night.

2. Himanshi Khurrana

Actor Himanshi Khurrana decided to put up an update on her social media, revealing her on-point makeup and hair. She shared a video that had been recorded in her vehicle as she was heading out of the house. She also put up a song by Jordan Sandhu in the background and mentioned the artist in the caption of her post.

3. Wamiqa Gabbi

Actor Wamiqa Gabbi is one of the most celebrated artists of the Punjabi film industry who keeps her fans updated with frequent pictures and videos. This weekend, the actor shared a video from her vanity van, which had been created with one of her team members. The two ladies are seen dancing to Vaathi Coming from the film Master, which has lately been going viral across social media platforms.

4. Gippy Grewal

Gippy Grewal put up a simple post on Instagram updating his fans on what he has been up to. He was seen settled at home in a black and white outfit while he asked his fans what was up, through the caption for the post. His quirky cap in the picture instantly grabbed the attention of his fans.

5. Guru Randhawa

Guru Randhawa decided to put up an appreciation post for his fans this weekend. He put up a low-angle selfie on his feed, highlighting his well-trimmed beard. He mentioned in the caption that he is always shining because of the love he received from his fans.

Image Courtesy: Guru Randhawa and Gippy Grewal Instagram